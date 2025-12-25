Merry Christmas weekend, Baltimore.

If you need a group activity (or an excuse to take a break from all that family time), check out these concerts, pro wrestling events and other happenings in the city this weekend.

Thursday, Dec. 25

‘My Man Godfrey’

Spend Christmas night at the Charles Theatre with Gregory La Cava’s 1936 screwball comedy classic about a socialite (Carole Lombard) who falls for her gruff butler (William Powell). The Charles will also screen “The Baltimorons,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme” and other films during the holiday.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $10

Location: The Charles Theatre (1711 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Not a kids movie but nothing that will offend either

Friday, Dec. 26

WWE Live Holiday Tour

Who will carry professional wrestling’s torch after John Cena’s (controversial) retirement? Cheer and jeer the next generation of WWE stars at CFG Bank Arena. The main event: Champion Cody Rhodes takes on Drew McIntyre in a no-disqualification match.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $61.25-$781.20

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Yes

The String Queens

This Washington, D.C., classical/jazz trio — violinist Kendall Isadore, violist Dawn Johnson and cellist Élise Sharp — is known for its smooth, versatile sound. The String Queens, who’ve performed at Carnegie Hall and President Joe Biden’s inauguration, take the stage at Keystone Korner Baltimore in Harbor East for four performances over two nights.

Time: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Price: $45-$55

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Family friendly? All ages; bar seating is 21+

Tommy Davidson

Before making millions laugh on “In Living Color” and in comedies like “Booty Call,” Tommy Davidson made his name as a sharp stand-up in the Washington, D.C., region. Decades later, he’s still working the mic, headlining the Baltimore Comedy Factory all weekend.

Time: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday

Price: $37.75

Location: Baltimore Comedy Factory (5625 O’Donnell St.)

Family friendly? 21+

Saturday, Dec. 27

Old Eastern & Friends

Celebrate Baltimore rock music at this fifth annual concert, which moves from Metro Baltimore to the Ottobar this year. The all-Charm City bill includes Old Eastern, Bond & Bentley, the Great Heights Band and Giji.

Time: 5 p.m.

Price: $26.31

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Gogol Bordello

Veteran gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello kicks off their holiday tour at Nevermore Hall ahead of the new album, “We Mean It, Man!” due out Feb. 13. That Handsome Devil and Puzzled Panther will open.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $43.50

Location: Nevermore Hall (20 Market Place)

Family friendly? All ages

SOOHAN

Hit the Metro Baltimore dance floor as DJ and producer SOOHAN, who got his start as a University of Maryland, College Park student, provides the beats. James Nasty and Felski will also play sets.

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Price: $14.41

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? 21+

‘Ursula: The Greatest Story Never Told’

This new theater production — presented by the Queers Upstairs and Kenny Rooster — tells the story of Poseidon’s daughter Ursula the Sea Witch in an interactive play that asks for some light audience participation a la “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Time: 7:30-11 p.m.

Price: $17.85-$39.19

Location: Le Mondo (406 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? The show is “rated PG-13 for disturbing references, death, and innuendo,” per its website.

Sunday, Dec. 28

ACW Presents: King of Maryland

Here’s your chance to see some potential wrestling stars of tomorrow before they make it to the likes of CFG Bank Arena — along with former WWE stars and Baltimore natives Rich Swann and James Ellsworth. Plus, the card is taking place in a brewery. No notes.

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Price: $25-$53.65

Location: Checkerspot Brewing Co. (1421 Ridgely St.)

Family friendly? Yes