This weekend’s snowy forecast will keep many of us on the couch if it actually hits the region.

But for the brave, or just bored, there’s still plenty to do out there — even if you missed out on tickets for jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong’s sold-out homecoming shows at Baltimore Soundstage.

Thursday, Jan. 22

Vibes in Mount Vernon, Vol. 1

This showcase of local creative talent includes live performances, open mic sessions, and immersive art and vendors, with appearances by poet/singer Akilah Divine, poetry-slam champion Black Chakra and R&B singer J. Aria.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $15

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Pangelica

“Americana No. 1,” the second album by Baltimore’s Pangelica Hall, “explores themes of their own American identity, both proud and traumatic,” per the Ottobar’s website. The Remington venue hosts Pangelica’s sophomore effort’s release show with support from Annamae, Alexa Bristol, DJ Amsies and Snozzy.

If the upstairs bar, and its pool tables, is more your vibe, veteran Baltimore DJ/producer Ducky Dynamo will play a trademark eclectic set at 9 p.m.

Other Ottobar events this weekend: Heavy, twangy instrumental band Lathe on Friday and a fundraiser/art raffle on Saturday.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $21.17

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Natural Velvet

The Baltimore post-punk quartet, who released their fourth album “Perma-Blues” in 2024, headlines Metro Baltimore. Choking Boys and Suppai Helwa will open.

Then on Friday, Sick Move, a punk four-piece from Charm City, tops the Station North venue’s bill with support from Celebration Summer, Luxury Teeth and American Television.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $15.45

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Friday, Jan. 23

Brahms & Haydn with Heyward

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra conductor Jonathon Heyward and Dutch violinist Simone Lamsma will honor the virtuosic composers Johannes Brahms, Joseph Haydn and Marianna Martines on Friday evening at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall before a Sunday matinee in North Bethesda.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $35-$109

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

The Muthafunkaholx

Looking to get funky — the kind with horns, grooves and dancing? Head to the 8x10 to see this Baltimore band, who released the album “Taste a Funk” last year. Tony Camm and the All Stars of Funk will also perform. Consider this your reminder to visit the Federal Hill venue before it closes this summer.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $19.06

Location: The 8x10 (10 E. Cross St.)

Family friendly? 18-plus

Saturday, Jan. 24

Harbor Point Ice Fest

Embrace the cold and see some eye-catching ice sculptures carved live at Harbor Point Central Plaza at this family-friendly festival. Expect a carnival atmosphere, including stilt walkers, unicyclists and other performers, along with food, drinks and music.

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Harbor Point Central Plaza (1310 Point St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Mini Maker’s Market

In Baltimore, locally made winter wares are anything but boring. Vendors will sell crochet plushies, nature-inspired paint-by-number kits, baking mixes, soy wax candles and much more at this afternoon market in Remington.

Time: 12:30-6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Jan. 25

The Baltimore Mandolin Orchestra

“The sound of the mandolin is a very curious sound because it’s cheerful and melancholy at the same time,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Rita Dove once said. Hear for yourself at Creative Alliance, where this local orchestra — celebrating 101 years — will play a mix of classical music and pop songs with mandolins, mandolas, mandocellos, mandobasses and classical guitars.

Time: 5-7:30 p.m.

Price: $30

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

The Jangada Ensemble

Hear live bossa nova, choro and Brazilian jazz at Uzumaki, the experimental music series each Sunday in the upstairs tavern at the Old Goucher wine bar Fadensonnen.

Time: 8-11 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Fadensonnen (3 W. 23rd St.)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Just announced

Snail Mail, a.k.a. Ellicott City native and indie-rock singer/songwriter Lindsay Jordan, performs outside at Union Collective on April 18 with Swirlies, Sharp Pins and special guests. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Check out Snail Mail’s new single, “Dead End.”

A$AP Rocky’s “Don’t Be Dumb” tour stops at CFG Bank Arena on June 8. General tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday.