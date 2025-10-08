It’s October, which means visitors are descending on Valley View Farms to see this year’s giant pumpkin.

The Cockeysville garden center is hosting gatherings in its pumpkin patch all month long, encouraging folks to guess how many seeds are in the largest oblong orb.

You can head up to Hunt Valley to venture a guess, or check out the other Baltimore County events we’ve curated below.

Debunking historic myths

6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Why were John Wilkes Booth’s remains nearly dug up from his resting place at Green Mount Cemetery a century after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln? Historian and author Francis J. Gorman answers your questions and tackles taboos and tall tales at the Perry Hall branch of the Baltimore County Public Library at 9685 Honeygo Blvd.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

7:30 Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

All aboard a deathly ride! Manor Mill Playhouse is putting on its third production, “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig and directed by Vanessa Eskridge. Catch a performance of the mystery classic at The David Niven Theater at Oldfields School on 1500 Glencoe Rd. in Parkville. Tickets are $20-$27.50.

Halloween trail

4-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Braglio Farms designed a “spooktacular (but not-too-spooky) Halloween adventure” for kids ages 3-12 and for those older with a spooky spirit at heart. Grab a cup of hot chocolate, hang around the campfire, play ghosts in the graveyard in the three-acre maze and pick out a pumpkin or two from the patch at 10519 Marriottsville Rd. in Randallstown. Tickets are $10.

Country fair

7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Since 1982, the second Saturday in October has been home to an annual Baltimore County treat (not a trick!): St. John’s Lutheran Church of Sweet Air’s Country Fair Day. The free event features a pancake breakfast, a beer garden, a silent auction and more at 3911 Sweet Air Rd. in Phoenix.

Knit your own pumpkin

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday

Could your woodland decorations use some whimsy? For $65, you can learn how to needle felt your very own autumnal pumpkin with Alison Maxwell of Felt Up Girl Fiber Art. The 90-minute workshop is open to those ages 12 and up at Manor Mill on 2029 Monkton Rd.

Texas Quarry tour

10-11:30 a.m. Monday

Ever wonder who built the Washington Monument in D.C.? Maybe you’ve admired the portico and spires at St. Patrick’s Cathedral during a trip to New York City. Well now you can visit the Texas Quarry — Baltimore County’s hidden stone “gem” and the birthplace of so many well-known structures. Register for a tour with the Historical Society of Baltimore County and join for the views at 430 West Padonia Rd. in Timonium. It’s free, but registration is required and space is limited.

Leaf peeping

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

For those with an eye for fall foliage and a desire for a pop of color, visit the Oregon Ridge Nature Center this season to peep more than 1,000 acres of leaves — with many native tree species to boot. Start your drive or hike at 13555 Beaver Dam Rd. in Cockeysville.