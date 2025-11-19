Perhaps it’s true that Christmas came early this year, at least in Baltimore County.

A number of holiday events, from tree lightings to Christmas markets, will take place even before Thanksgiving turkeys hit the tables.

Check out these things to do for the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Volunteer at a food bank

All week

Times are tough for many families. Ahead of the nation’s biggest food holiday, consider lending a hand to neighbors who may need extra support.

Assistance Center of Towson Churches is seeking volunteers to help with its annual Thanksgiving food drive, where organizers expect to feed around 1,200 families. Sign up to pack food items, load bags into cars and assist with event operations at Trinity Episcopal Church at 120 Allegheny Ave. You can also donate food through Friday.

Volunteers are also needed for The Church of the Everlasting Kingdom’s food drive this weekend at 2119 Gwynn Oak Ave.

Thanksgiving stories

6 p.m. Thursday

Towson University is hosting a storytelling event celebrating the variety of foods shared on Thanksgiving. Guests will share their culinary stories, and audience members are invited to join in and sample global dishes. The event is free and takes place at the university’s Center for the Arts.

Holiday wreath workshop

6:45-8 p.m. Thursday

For those who like to DIY their holiday décor, The Point in Towson, a restaurant at 523 York Road, will show you how to make your own Christmas wreath message board that displays a festive holiday greeting. The workshop is beginner-friendly and includes seasonal music and happy hour specials throughout the evening. Tickets are available here for $45.

Photos with Santa

Beginning 2 p.m. Friday

Snap a photo with Old St. Nick at the upper level of The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson, beginning Friday and continuing through Christmas Eve. Walk-ups are available, though reservations are encouraged.

Meanwhile, the mall’s annual train garden opens for the season on Saturday.

White Marsh holiday lighting

6-8 p.m. Friday

The Avenue at White Marsh, at 8125 Honeygo Blvd., will host its 28th annual holiday tree lighting Friday. The event will also include a live DJ and ice skating with Santa.

Holiday markets

Saturday

Simply Made Here, a store in Catonsville selling handmade gifts and decor, will host a holiday market on Saturday. (Courtesy of Hayden Kesner)

If you’re looking to get an early start on holiday shopping and support local vendors, there are plenty of markets to check out around the county on Saturday.

St. Ursula’s Mistletoe Market at 8801 Harford Road in Parkville will feature handmade gifts, live music and children’s activities, with proceeds supporting youth programs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. About two blocks away, at 8700 Harford Rd., Hiss United Methodist Church will offer an indoor craft fair, baked goods and homemade lunch from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Simply Made Here, 2302 Frederick Road in Catonsville, will host local artists, food trucks, music and kids crafts from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free Thanksgiving dinner

3-6 p.m. Saturday

Guests ages 12 and up are invited to enjoy a free Thanksgiving buffet at Calvary Baptist Church, 120 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Towson. Organizers are requesting an RSVP to help manage seating.