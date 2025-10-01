It’s fall, ya’ll, and you know what that means. Pumpkin patches, flannel shirts, warm cinnamon doughnuts and lots of time outside. Baltimore County’s farms always deliver on the seasonal fun, whether your jam is apple picking, hayrides, or, well, buying jam. Stop by a farm after a morning hike or kayak and pick up some mums and an apple pie, or skip the cardio and just enjoy the offerings. Either way, you can’t go wrong with these seven things to do in the county this week.

Pumpkin picking and giant pumpkin

8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

If you’re looking for some free amusement, you may want to head up to Cockeysville and check out Valley View Farms. Mums, pumpkins, mulch, seeds, and enough bright colors and noisy mini-tractor-type vehicles to distract a fidgety toddler. Pro tip: Weekdays it’s calm and easy to park, and weekends it’s busy, but still a lot of fun. Until Oct. 25, Valley View is displaying My Man Mason, an enormous pumpkin weighing in at 1,852 pounds. Whoever guesses the number of seeds in it will win a $300 gift card

Music and hayrides

10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends

Sadly, my own children have outgrown farm fun. But one of my colleagues just took her 2-year-old to Weber’s Cider Mill Farm for the first time. Hayrides, apple picking, doughnuts, apple slush drinks and some great local bands make a weekend trip here worth the $10 admission . Don’t forget to buy a pumpkin and a bakery treat on the way out.

Working farm views

10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekends

Star Bright Farm, a working farm in northern Baltimore County, opens up for two-hour tours, which cost $15 each and are free for kids 12 and under. Enjoy a stroll through the rolling hills of a working farm, and when you’re done, stock up on herbs and snacks at the Barn Market. You can bring a picnic or pick one up at the Shooting Star Cafe. Before you go, visit their website to reserve a time.

Pony rides

9 a.m. -6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Chapel Hills Farm in Perry Hall offers something for everyone — pit beef and turkey from Casa Mia’s, beer, farm animals, face painting, crafts and baked goods. But if you have a kid who is reluctant to step away from Paw Patrol, all you have to say is “pony rides” and you know they’ll be trying to strap themselves into that car seat. The fun lasts through the end of October, but visit early, as it gets crowded. Their Facebook page offers details.

Changing Colors Canoe Trip

1-3 p.m. Saturday

Join a naturalist from Baltimore County and paddle Dundee Creek to see beautiful fall foliage from the water. This canoe trip is for your older ones, ages 8 and up. It costs $12 per person. Afterward, you can enjoy a walk around the lovely grounds.

Honey Harvest Festival

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Tickets are $5 per person at the gate of Oregon Ridge Nature Center for all-day fun. See beekeepers extract honey and enjoy live music, crafts and food from multiple vendors. There will also be live animal encounters.

Hogtober

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

Who doesn’t love a fall snake? The hognose snake has an upturned nose, a curly tail, a pungent odor and a local habitat. The county recreation and parks department offers a chance to learn more about this “beautiful yet elusive snake” during a hike. Meet at the Home and Hospital parking lot at Copper Hill Road at Lake Roland. Cost is $3.