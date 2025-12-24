The final week of the year is packed with celebration, from Christmas and Kwanzaa to the countdown to New Year’s.

There’s plenty to do in Baltimore County beyond opening presents, sipping eggnog and making resolutions. Consider closing out the year with one of these activities.

Holiday lights

Daily through Tuesday

Don’t miss out on the 2nd Annual Maryland Holiday Light Spectacular, held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. It runs through Tuesday night. Santa had to leave town, but there’s still lots to check out, including more than a million lights, a walking trail, live performances, a carnival and a holiday village with shops and food trucks.

Tickets range from $10 to $25, depending on which date and time you go.

Christmas party

2 p.m. Friday

Celebrate the season at Iampieri’s Bar in Catonsville’s annual Christmas party, featuring free food, drink specials and a festive atmosphere. Guests are encouraged to dress festively and bring friends. More information about the Edmondson Avenue neighborhood bar’s party is available on Facebook.

Kwanzaa candle lighting

3:30 p.m. Friday

Kick off the start of Kwanzaa with a candle lighting ceremony at the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum in Catonsville. The event is free and open to all ages. Additional information is available online.

Local bands at The Recher

8 p.m. Saturday

The Recher, a live music venue in Towson, is hosting two local bands for a post-Christmas concert on Saturday. (24-7 Entertainment)

Break up the post-Christmas lull with a concert at The Recher featuring two Towson bands: The Luvable Idiots and Left Bench. This hometown holiday jam doubles as a celebration of Left Bench’s debut album and will feature special guests from Maryland’s music scene. Advance tickets are available for $19.

Ugly sweater party

8-11 p.m. Saturday

Guests are encouraged to show up in their worst holiday attire for an ugly sweater party at Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant in Perry Hall, with a chance to win a $100 gift card. The night will feature a DJ, dancing, a 50/50 raffle and food and drink specials. Click here for more information.

Noon Year’s Eve

Dec. 31, times vary

Looking to ring in 2026 without staying up late? Try a Noon Year event. Several branches of the Baltimore County Public Library are inviting families to a kid-friendly day featuring a countdown to noon and festive crafts. Additional information is available here.

Meanwhile, the noontime celebration at Kids First Swim School in Cockeysville features swimming, pool games, party favors, cupcakes, sparkling cider. Tickets are $15, and reservations are required.

For a kid-friendly New Year's celebration, consider Kids First Swim School in Cockeysville, which features swimming, cupcakes and a countdown to noon. (Kids First Hunt Valley)

New Year’s Eve bowling

Begins 12 p.m. Dec. 31

Roll into 2026 with a New Year’s bowling party at one of many AMF Bowling locations around the county. You can stay till the clock strikes midnight or split midday. The packages spare no fun. With unlimited bowling, curated bites and a sparkling cider or champagne toast, you’re sure to start the new year in the right frame.