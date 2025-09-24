The autumn equinox has officially ushered in fall.

With Baltimorehenge on the horizon — when the setting sun in the fall and sunrise in the spring align with the city’s east-west grid — our sunlight is numbered and Halloween is nigh.

Whether you’re sipping a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or sporting shorts during any remaining 80-degree highs, we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of Baltimore County happenings fit for any season.

Here are some things to do for the week ending Wednesday Oct. 1.

Clean the local stream!

9:30 a.m.-noon Friday

Volunteer to help clean up your local community during the Irvine Nature Center’s “Project Clean Stream” event. Meet at the center, located at 11201 Garrison Forest Road in Owings Mills.

Are you a mixologist?

6-8 p.m. Friday

Test your bartending skills at Star Bright Farm during their “Cocktails for the Curious” event designed to “celebrate the fruits of late summer” by creating four artisanal cocktails paired with seasonal charcuterie. Perfect for date night or an evening of creativity. Purchase tickets here and join the fun at 2950 Garrett Road in White Hall.

New ‘Lilo & Stitch’ flick

6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday

Fall Family Movie Night kicks off at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre with a showing of “Lilo & Stitch” at 118 Shawan Road in Cockeysville. A $10 ticket covers access to the movie, balloon art and swag bag (with enough goodies for two kids). Purchase tickets here, with proceeds benefitting Empower4Life, a nonprofit that helps out Baltimore and Harford County kids struggling with housing insecurity.

Vroom, vroom

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Calling all motorheads and aviation nerds: Head up to the Martin State Airport in Middle River to join the Annual Open Cockpit and Car Show hosted by The Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum, 701 Wilson Point Road. Admission for adults is $10, kids under 12 years of age are $5 and babies are free.

Chasing legacy

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

We may be a far cry from giddying up for the next Triple Crown, but Baltimore County always has an equestrian event up its sleeve. Check out the steeplechase showcase during The Legacy Chase in Cockeysville at 1401 Shawan Road. Tickets are $80 and may be purchased here.

17th Annual Cockeysville Fall Festival

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Happy fall, y’all! Come join fellow autumn admirers at the 17th Annual Cockeysville Fall Festival, featuring pumpkin patches, local vendors, live music and an adoption fair at the Cranbrook Shopping Center, 594 Cranbrook Road.

Bluegrass at Braglio

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Does the fiddle make you dance? Does the banjo inspire toe-tapping? Are you a fan of bluegrass jams? Join the Braglio Farms Bluegrass Festival at 10519 Marriottsville Road in Randallstown for an afternoon of live music. The cover is just $10.