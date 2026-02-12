How much money should you spend on Valentine’s Day?

Be honest. That’s the whole point of the holiday on Saturday, right? It’s a manifestation of love, usually the romantic kind, most often in terms of dollars and cents.

Oh, there are exceptions. Who hasn’t written or misquoted a love poem when the spirit is willing but the wallet is weak?

“Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” William Shakespeare wrote in the world’s ultimate fill-in-the-blank prompt.

Or maybe Emily Dickinson’s “I started early — Took my dog" is more your speed.

You can take your own force of nature to the 100 block of West Street, where someone stenciled Dickinson’s pivotal line, “But no man moved me till the tide” onto the brick sidewalk and ask for a kiss.

You can buy flowers for Valentine’s Day; Amazon can deliver $100 red roses for $150, although timing will be tight.

Or, you can pick up a simple bouquet in Annapolis for less at Darim Traore’s Church Circle flower stand or a neighborhood shop such as Flowers by Donna, Bloom Luxury Box, Fig & Flower, York Flowers or Dazzling Forest.

Life might be a box of chocolates, as a long-ago movie proposed, but you can pick up less philosophical sweets at Annabeth’s on Maryland Avenue or Kilwins on Main Street.

Heck, you can pick up a green, heart-shaped box of Russell Stover “Dubai” chocolate for $14.

Or you can have an experience. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership has posted a list of restaurant specials, sales and hotel specials. You can find music at downtown bars nightly.

And if you just want to witness joy, stand outside the County Courthouse on Church Circle and watch 17 registered couples emerging after civil marriage ceremonies happening Friday in the small wedding chapel.

Love, if you know where to look, is everywhere.

Here are some other great things to do for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

‘Rent’ is due

7:30 p.m. Friday

The Compass Rose Theater’s Cast of “Rent” includes students from Anne Arundel Community College and professional actors. (Joshua Hubbell/Compass Rose Theater)

The Compass Rose Theater opens its production of “Rent” in a collaborative effort with Anne Arundel Community College.

Featuring Season 19 “Voice” contestant DeMario Adams-Holiday and a live four-piece band, the 30th anniversary show takes place at the college’s Humanities Little Theater in Arnold.

The cast also includes AACC alum Alexandra Baca, J.C. Bost, Olivia Cholewczyski, Sydney Forrester Wilson, Christian Gonzalez, Cameren Evans, Willie Hadnot Jr., Azaria Oglesby, Otega Okurume, Sam Slottow and Tyler M. White.

College students are involved in lighting, sound, costuming, set building and running the house during performances.

“Rent” runs until March 8, with evening performances Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. Tickets are $10-$55, with discounts for students, seniors, military and veterans, and groups of 12 or more.

Moving performance

7:30 p.m. Friday

Amanda Cobb and Diego Sosa of the Ballet Theatre of Maryland perform in “Momentum: A Mixed Bill,” a showcase of new works by emerging and established choreographers. (Joanne Salyer/Ballet Theatre of Maryland)

Seven choreographers will present works of modern and classical dance over the weekend at “Momentum: A Mixed Bill.”

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland show at Maryland Hall is an annual mixed repertory company that gives members a chance to fill a blank space with their ideas about joy, love, anguish and hope.

The program includes work by Karissa Kralik, Cindy Case, Diego Sosa, Michael West Jr., Hannah Hanson, Karen Fleming, Mimi Hardin and Ellie Goods.

“Momentum” repeats on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60, plus taxes and fees. Discounts are available for seniors, students, children and military.

A streaming ticket is available for $39 per household.

On the bay

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Blacks of the Chesapeake has launched its first major exhibit since the death last year of its founder, Vince Leggett.

“Black Joy is an Act of Resistance” is a collaborative effort with the Annapolis Maritime Museum, exploring the history of Black life along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. It examines the role of joy and culture in waterfront communities.

The exhibit runs through March 30 at the museum. On Feb. 19, the museum will host researchers Mimi Giguère and Faye Belt, who will discuss the historically Black community of Columbia Beach.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $7.

Midwinter

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

The artists who help run the Galleries at Quiet Waters Park get their own show with “Midwinter Mélange” in the Willow Gallery.

The collection of artworks includes pastel, oil, ceramics, stitchery, weaving, dyed silk scarves, computer-generated art and watercolor.

The exhibit runs through March 29. An opening reception in the Visitor Center is set for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the park is $6, although the fee is waived for the reception.

Drama on skates

7 p.m. Monday

The Annapolis Film Society hosts a screening of “Youngblood,“ a new film by Hubert Davis.

The movie focuses on the character Dean Youngblood, played by Ashton James, and his journey as a hockey tough from Detroit who joins a minor league team in Canada on the way to an NHL tryout.

The movie is a remake of a 1986 film starring Rob Lowe. Tickets for the show in the Bowen Theatre at Maryland Hall are $20 plus taxes and fees.

Fat Tuesday

8 p.m. Tuesday

After Valentine’s Day comes Mardi Gras, and Naptown Brass Band will celebrate Fat Tuesday at Rams Head on Stage.

The New Orleans-style brass ensemble will have room for a second line with a dance floor cleared for the performance.

Tickets are $25-$35 plus taxes and fees.