Say what you will about Atlas Restaurant Group, and many of you do, but the possible opening of The Admiral’s Cup Friday adds another musical element to downtown Annapolis.

The Baltimore owners of the high-profile location at City Dock in Annapolis are highlighting its “live music, and vibrant energy” in promotional material. They have gone a long way, though, to ensure it’s not the music tavern atmosphere of its sister pub in Fells Point.

Atlas Chief Operating Officer Brian McCormick told the city liquor board the Annapolis location would be something different.

“With the population size in Annapolis, and the level of tourism that we see on a regular basis, we are much more confident that it can be a successful full-service restaurant,” he said during a public hearing in October.

With a side of quiet music. The Admiral’s Cup will have a small corner stage downstairs and a DJ setup upstairs. Music has to end by midnight, and can’t be heard outside the building.

Downtown Annapolis has a long history of fighting over new bars, and city officials took that into account as they approved building permits and a liquor license for Atlas at the Dock Street site.

Inside, the music is limited to 75 decibels with 100-watt speakers, enough to fill the space but not much more. More than acoustic, less than a dance band.

Atlas isn’t saying who is going to take the stage or even confirm Friday as an opening date. In a town like Annapolis — where you can find live, local music almost every night — the eventual answer will be important for music lovers, musicians and competitors.

Honey Sol announced on its social media that it will be the opening act, 7-11 p.m. on Friday. It’s a family trio made up of Mac Priddy on vocals and bass, her brother Andrew Priddy on drums and their father, Lee Priddy, on guitar.

They’ve performed at area bars known for music, such as Stan & Joe’s Saloon and Dark Horse. They cover songs like “What is Hip?” by Tower of Power and “Tom Sawyer” by Rush.

They may be the soft-opening act.

The company told city officials the restaurant would have a full menu of pizza, sandwiches and other fare to go with the restaurant-first concept. The website is still under construction, so, if you go, beware that the opening date remains unconfirmed.

Full disclosure here, my wife works at an Annapolis hotel where Atlas is building two more locations. That didn’t mean the company wanted to talk to me.

Will The Admiral’s Cup offer five more nights of music, as it does in Baltimore, and remake the city scene? Or will it be something lower-key?

We’re about to find out.

Here are some other great things to do through Feb. 11.

Rent is due

7:30 p.m. Friday

The Compass Rose Theater’s Cast of “Rent” includes students from Anne Arundel Community College and professional actors. (Joshua Hubbell/Compass Rose Theater)

The Compass Rose Theater opens its production of “Rent” in a collaborative effort with Anne Arundel Community College.

Featuring Season 19 “Voice” contestant DeMario Adams-Holiday and a live four-piece band, the 30th-anniversary show takes place at the college’s Humanities Little Theater in Arnold.

The cast also includes AACC alum Alexandra Baca, J.C. Bost, Olivia Cholewczyski, Sydney Forrester Wilson, Christian Gonzalez, Cameren Evans, Willie Hadnot Jr., Azaria Oglesby, Otega Okurume, Sam Slottow and Tyler M. White.

College students are involved in lighting, sound, costuming, set building and running the house during performances.

“Rent” runs until March 8, with evening performances Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. Tickets are $10-$55, with discounts for students, seniors, military and veterans, and groups of 12 or more.

Get outside

10 a.m. to noon Saturday

If you’re looking for a little outdoor adventure after two weeks of cold and ice, join forest therapy guide Laura Armstrong Falvey of Chesapeake Nature Connection for a walk along the Chesapeake Bay.

Coordinated with the Scenic Rivers Land Trust, the two-hour Winter Walk will trek through conserved trails of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Philip Merrill Environmental Center in Bay Ridge.

Armstrong Falvey will offer creative prompts designed to help hikers slow down and connect with nature.

This walk is free, but registration is required. Fair warning, the forecast calls for a sunny 17 degrees at 10 a.m.

Tell your story

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Historian Janice Hayes-Williams will help bring out family stories from the Black community Saturday at the Stanton Center. (Rick Hutzell/The Banner)

Historian Janice Hayes-Williams will lead a storytelling session for Black History Month at the Oral History Day at the Stanton Community Center.

Hayes-Williams is a preeminent researcher into family connections and significant events within the Annapolis Black community. The Stanton Center is located on the site of a once-segregated school in the historic Old Fourth Ward.

To sign up to share your memories, email program@ourlocallegacy.com or call 443-854-1315. The event is free.

One more time

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Thirty vendors of vintage goods and vinyl will get together inside Maryland Hall in a vintage sale rescheduled from last weekend.

The sale, put on by Naptown Flea & Vinyl, will be staged in the Bowen Theatre and include music and a food truck. It is dubbed “Annapolis Idiot,” and the flyer for the event is a play on the 2004 Green Day album “American Idiot.”

Admission is free, with purchases priced individually.

Second Monday

7:30 p.m. Monday

Singer-songwriters get together for the Second Monday series at 49 West Coffeehouse.

Callie Burns, who performs as Burnsie, will host the February performance. Acts include Lynn Hollyfield, Leslie Webber and Heather Aubrey Lloyd.

Tickets are $15. The venue is small, so reservations are recommended.

Groovy music

7:30 p.m. Monday

Classic Theatre of Maryland’s monthly cabaret series celebrates the decade that changed music with Motown, the British Invasion and folk anthems.

“Be My Baby” repeats at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $81-$89.