You could prep your Thanksgiving dish this weekend, but wouldn’t it be more fun to get a jump on the holiday cheer?

There are plenty of festive events happening around Howard County this weekend, including tree lightings, holiday markets and a pumpkin-composting-palooza.

Here are some things to do over the weekend beginning Nov. 21 — and none of them involves visiting a grocery store.

Merriweather tree lighting

5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday

There’s always something going on at Color Burst Park. This weekend’s attractions include performances by the Columbia Figure Skating Club, hot cocoa from The Charmery and a tree-lighting countdown beginning at 7 p.m. The first 100 guests to visit Guest Services will receive a Merriweather District ornament with their family name.

Holiday Bazaar in North Laurel

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

The North Laurel 50+ Center’s craft club is hosting its first Holiday Bazaar with handmade crafts, snacks and activities for all ages. Organizers say this free event will be “a joyful day of holiday spirit, creativity, and community connection.”

Guided forest bathing

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday

Take in the beauty of the woods’ remaining autumn leaves with the Howard County Conservancy. Organizers say this event is inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, or spending time mindfully in the forest. Tickets are $5 per person. Organizers say space is limited and registration is required.

Mistletoe at Midday Maker’s Mart

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday

Get a jump on your holiday shopping at Robinson Nature Center, which is hosting local artisans and their handmade and sustainable wares. Admission is $3 for those 3 and older and free for nature center members. It includes access to the nature center exhibits.

Pumpkin Palooza at the library

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Grab that rotting jack-o’-lantern and head to the Miller Branch library at 9421 Frederick Rd. in Ellicott City for a kid-friendly composting event. There will be games, demonstrations and food trucks. Carved, uncarved and painted pumpkins that are brought to the event will be composted at Alpha Ridge Landfill.

Avian-themed chamber music

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Sure, birds may fly south for the winter. But there are other ways to enjoy their melodies this time of year. Head to Christ Episcopal Church in Columbia for a chamber orchestra program that features musical pieces inspired by birds. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

Coffee event for introverts in Ellicott City

9-10:30 a.m. Sunday

Make some new friends at Georgia Grace Cafe in Ellicott City. This recurring event is a good way to socialize and get out of your comfort zone. Come for the coffee, stay for the company.