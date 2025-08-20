When Adam Frank moved here from New York City in December 2022, his new home quickly won over the newly named managing director of Baltimore Center Stage. That affection has only grown over time.

“I’ve really made a community here and fallen in love with the city,” the Los Angeles native said Wednesday. “I think it’s a city of great pride, great artistry and a place that I’m honored to serve.”

Frank said his commitment to Baltimore isn’t changing, but his career soon will. On Wednesday morning, Baltimore Center Stage announced that Frank, 38, would step down this fall. His last day is Oct. 10.

After Frank’s departure, Center Stage, Maryland’s designated state theater, will be led by producing director Ken-Matt Martin, who directed “Tiny Beautiful Things” at the venue in 2023, and artistic director Stevie Walker-Webb.

Frank said he came to the decision recently, after realizing that the job’s demands — and its largely nighttime schedule — would not work long-term for his family, which includes his wife and two children under age 5.

“The things that I’ve been reflecting on, that have driven me to this decision, are coming from my personal life, not my professional life, because I still really love the theater and I really believe in it,” Frank said.

Frank, who plans to step away from theater “for a few years” while figuring out his next career role, said he is leaving Center Stage amicably and with confidence in the new leadership duo.

“One of the reasons that it has been such a joy to work here has been to partner with each of them,” Frank said of Martin and Walker-Webb. “The programming and the direction and the vision of the theater that we built together will continue because they are leading that charge.”

Under Frank’s leadership, Center Stage has seen ups and downs. Like many arts organizations after the coronavirus pandemic, Center Stage announced staff and pay cuts in early 2024.

Business improved for the 2024-25 season, when the theater’s annual operating revenue grew by more than $2.8 million and annual attendance increased by 96% year over year, the theater said. The season included productions of “Akeelah and the Bee” and the world premiere of “John Wilkes Booth: One Night Only!” from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner.

Frank and Walker-Webb also made headlines in March, when they made it clear that Center Stage would not accept federal funding that required compliance with the Trump administration’s anti-DEI guidelines.

“I’m just really proud of the community that the theater has built,” Frank said.

Martin, who served as Center Stage’s interim artistic director in 2023 before Walker-Webb’s hire that year, said in a statement that the theater is “well-positioned for the future.”

“While I’m sad to see Adam Frank move on, I’m deeply grateful for his steady leadership and the strong foundation he has helped us build,” Martin said.

Center Stage’s 2025-26 season starts the week after Frank’s exit, with “The Peculiar Patriot” debuting Oct. 15. The season also includes February’s world premiere of “Trinity,” the first play written by Emmy winner Lena Waithe.

Frank said he’s happy to stay in Baltimore and hopes to find a new way to contribute to its arts and nonprofit scenes.

“I still feel like I have a lot of energy to put into the city,” he said. “I don’t know what that’s going to be yet, but I know that I’m looking forward to finding the best way to do that.”