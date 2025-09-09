A few months ago, Luke Hennigan sent us an email that got us thinking. Hennigan, now 13, creates rebus puzzles — brain teasers that combine letter arrangements and symbols to represent common phrases or words.

The Howard County teen wanted to know if we had any interest in publishing his puzzles. After we tried to solve a few, it was an easy yes. Keep an eye out for more of Luke’s puzzles and let us know what you think about this new feature. — T.J. Ortenzi

Easy

Medium

Hard