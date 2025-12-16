Mindy Miller, a Nashville-based country singer/songwriter who got her musical start at small venues in Damascus and around Montgomery County, had a shot at getting voted into the finale of NBC’s “The Voice.”

But come Monday night, Miller officially saw her journey on the hit singing competition show come to an end, as host Carson Daly revealed that she was not among the two wildcard contestants whom fans voted to compete against four previously selected finalists for the chance to become season 28 champion.

Country trio DEK of Hearts and 14-year-old Max Chambers, who played young Michael Jackson in “MJ The Musical” on Broadway, took those two wildcard spots. The winner will be announced during Tuesday’s live show.

Miller did not share any comments on social media directly following Monday’s episode, but she did share a post from her fellow Team Snoop Dogg contestant, Ralph Edwards, with instructions on how fans could vote for the winner.

Leading up to this week’s two-day finale, each of the four celebrity coaches on the show — Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg — picked one contestant to automatically send through to compete in the finale out of the 16 remaining contestants. Miller’s coach, Snoop Dogg, did not pick her, but that wasn’t necessarily the end of the road: Fans were invited to vote last week for two more contestants they wanted to reach the finale.

And in the meantime, Miller and her fellow in-limbo contestants began the process of arranging the songs they’d perform, should they be voted to return for one more show.

“I’m on ice, just like everybody is,” Miller previously told The Banner in a phone interview on Wednesday. “We’re all on the edge of our seat waiting to know. So this week just looks like us working our butts off to be prepared and ready.”

Singer Mindy Miller competed on Team Snoop [Dogg], and credits the rapper with helping to build confidence onstage. (Danny Ventrella/NBC)

Miller said at the time that she couldn’t share specifics on the two songs she was preparing. But she did hint that they would have been “meaningful songs to my story.”

“Throughout this show, the song selections for each round have been painting a picture of who I am as an artist,” Miller added.

“The type of music I like to perform [is] really strong, storytelling songs that are super emotive and make you feel things,” she said. “That is something we will continue in how I represent myself.”

And though her journey on “The Voice” has come to an end, Miller’s music career continues on, with a handful of show dates listed on her social media accounts in Nashville and California in the coming months.

Singer and songwriter Mindy Miller grew up performing “Angel from Montgomery” – making it a full-circle moment when the Montgomery County native sang it again on the national television show. (Trae Patton/NBC)

She’ll also be taking home another prize, of sorts: a newfound sense of confidence that she attributes to support from her celebrity coach, Snoop Dogg.

“He has straight-up taught me to believe in myself,” Miller said. “He has told me time and time again, on camera, off camera: ‘Just be yourself. I like who you are. I like what you do.’ And when you have somebody who’s such a multicultural icon worldwide say ‘be yourself,’ and you don’t take that as a compliment, it’s a problem. ... I needed that validation. It has been healing.”