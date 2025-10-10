Searching for an entry point into Baltimore’s music scene? Michael Habif has you covered.

As founder of the blog Baltimore Showplace, the 38-year-old musician maintains a running, nearly comprehensive list of local concerts and do-it-yourself shows.

“There’s always really talented people doing incredible work here. Some of it gets recognized at the national level, like Turnstile being the biggest band of their generation right now,” Habif said. “But then meanwhile, we have incredible bands just at the local level.”

SubScape — a free, three-day festival organized by Habif, Natural Velvet guitarist Kim Te and Wax Atlas record store owner Andy Phillips — returns to Station North for Year 2 this weekend to make his case, offering a crash course in (mostly) Baltimore and Maryland music.

The “Sub” in the festival’s name could refer to subterranean or subversive, said Phillips. Either way, consider it a boundary-less celebration of myriad genres, including hardcore, alt-rock, punk, ambient folk, black metal, screamo and more. There’s even a cellist-improviser from Brooklyn, New York, known as the Nocturnal Cellist (1:30 p.m. Sunday), naturally.

In total, more than 60 bands will play Mobtown Ballroom, Metro Baltimore and Ema’s Corner, all venues within a short walking distance of each other.

Spiritually, the event follows in the traditions of Ratscape and Whartscape, prior low-budget festivals that were celebrated for offering counterprogramming to Artscape’s more conventional fare.

Though Artscape moved to May this year, Habif and Phillips still wanted to produce a fall showcase of independent artists and bands in Station North, one of Artscape’s former homes.

“We just wanted to remain the centerpiece of the Baltimore arts universe,” said Habif, whose band, Tripper, plays Metro Baltimore at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

For SubScape’s organizers, free entry all weekend was crucial. With the help of online fundraising and local business sponsorships, the goal is to pay the bands and break even — with any leftover cash going to the artists, he said.

“Life is tough right now and expensive, and we want to just give something special to the Baltimore community that can highlight what we have here and make it easily accessible,” Habif said.

While SubScape boasts familiar headliners like Deakin (5:30 p.m. Sunday, Mobtown Ballroom) of Animal Collective and the rock band Arbouretum (11 p.m. Saturday, Metro Baltimore), the hope is attendees will stumble upon potential new favorites, Phillips said.

“I’m hoping it’ll be about discovery,” said Phillips, who will perform as LCL_FMS (1:15 p.m. Saturday, Ema’s Corner). “You show up for a band or two that you know but you discover 20 bands that you didn’t know.”

But where to start? Keep these sets from Baltimore acts in mind as you map out your SubScape itinerary.

Julia Set (9:20 p.m. Friday, Metro Baltimore)

Despite debuting in 2024, this Baltimore screamo band, featuring members of the local punk act Powerwasher, would have sounded right at home on the venerable 2000s label Level Plane Records. This is cathartic, post-hardcore music with soft-and-loud dynamics that explode with intensity — as captured in this live set from Holy Frijoles. “That’s going to definitely be one of the highlights of that night,” Habif said.

Darker Than (4 p.m. Saturday, Mobtown Ballroom)

This garage-punk quartet exudes attitude, flair and a refreshing sense of humor. “We don’t like how they spend our taxes/But she’s caught up with anti-vaxxers,” sings Hanna Mangold on “I Wish My Mom was an Anarchist“ from July’s “It’s Your Funeral” EP.

Curving Tooth (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Metro Baltimore)

A few years ago, Liz Downing and Greg Hatem, veterans of the local scene, formed this ambient-folk duo whose lush soundscapes instantly transport a listener to a more serene world. Check out their February single “A Loving Parade.”

Visitor Center (4:30 p.m. Sunday, Mobtown Ballroom)

If you’re craving synth-driven alt-rock, don’t miss this rising quintet. Formed in 2022, Visitor Center has continuously refined their danceable sound while sharpening their earworm hooks, as evidenced by recent tracks like “Your Resume” and “Repeat/Refrain.” I want to see them on a bigger stage because they’re just so tight,” said Phillips, who described the act as “somewhere between Modest Mouse and LCD Soundsystem.”