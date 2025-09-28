Lola Young will not play her scheduled set Sunday at a Merriweather Post Pavilion music festival, one day after collapsing on stage in New York.

The 24-year-old British singer paused during a Saturday evening performance, stumbled and then fainted backwards, according to videos shared on social media. Music stopped as bandmates and medical personnel rushed to assist her. Young was then helped off stage.

Hours after the scary incident, she shared on Instagram that she was “doing okay now.”

Young, who became a viral sensation with her chart-topping song “Messy,” had been performing at the New York City version of the All Things Go festival, which is annually held in Columbia in late September. She had been scheduled to perform for an hour beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Merriweather’s main stage.

Young posted Sunday afternoon that she would not be playing in Maryland, apologizing to “those who will be disappointed by this.”

“I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, [please] give me a day off,” she wrote.

All Things Go organizers updated their Sunday lineup, pushing back some set times and moving one performer, Role Model, from the secondary stage to the main stage.

“Please join us in sending her support and well wishes. Lola has such love and respect for her fans, we’re grateful for her message,” All Things Go wrote in a statement. “We hope to welcome her back to an ATG stage in the future.”

Young had pulled out of performing at a concert Friday in New Jersey. Before her collapse Saturday, she told the crowd she’d had “a tricky couple of days” and that “sometimes, life can really make you feel like you can’t continue.” However, she said she’d made the decision to perform.

During her show at California’s Coachella festival in April, she reportedly told the crowd that she might faint, but continued her set.

Jyline, a 26-year old fan who lives in Washington, arrived at Merriweather at 8:30 a.m. Sunday to get a good spot for to see Young — who was “kind of the reason” she bought festival tickets.

“So, I was a little sad,” Jyline said. “But I also saw the clip from her performance yesterday, All Things Go New York, so completely understandable and, hopefully, she’s doing OK.”

Last year, Chappell Roan, an artist in the midst of a meteoric rise, dropped out of her All Things Go set to focus on her health.

All Things Go started as a music blog and then became a Washington D.C. festival in 2014. It later moved to Merriweather Post Pavilion and, as recently as 2022, was held on a single day in a single city.

But it has since expanded to become a three-day event with more than 40 acts — including Noah Kahan, Lucy Dacus, Doechii and Kesha — in Columbia this weekend. Last year, the festival added a New York version and, this year, expanded to Toronto.

Globally, festivals have struggled recently and roughly 100 have folded this year. However, All Things Go seems to have bucked that trend. Roughly 20,000 people attend the festival at Merriweather each day.

Baltimore Banner digital producer Prachi Vashisht contributed to this report.