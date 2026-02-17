Uncle Charlie is coming back to Baltimore.

R&B singers Charlie Wilson and Mario and hip-hop group The Lox will headline the 50th edition of AFRAM, Baltimore’s annual celebration of Black arts and culture.

The event returns to Druid Hill Park from June 19 to 21, Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Tuesday afternoon.

R&B legend Patti LaBelle and New Orleans rapper Juvenile topped last year’s AFRAM bill. Other 2025 performers included Saweetie, Teedra Moses, Amerie and Vedo.

This Juneteenth weekend, AFRAM — one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast — will return to a three-day format, rather than two days like in recent years.

Wilson — the 73-year-old who sang in The Gap Band with his brothers, Ronnie and Robert Wilson — performed in Baltimore in September, when he brought his R&B Cookout Tour to CFG Bank Arena.

Other AFRAM 50 performers announced on Tuesday include Tamia, PJ Morton, Lil’ Mo, J. Brown, Brandon Woody, Ultra Naté and Paula Campbell. More artists will be announced, Scott said.

AFRAM follows Artscape, which kicks off Baltimore’s festival season on Memorial Day weekend, May 23 and 24. Last month, Scott announced hip-hop group The Roots and R&B singer Stephanie Mills will headline 2026’s Artscape.

Other 2026 city festivals include the Caribbean-centric Baltimore Washington One Carnival festival on July 11 and 12, also at Druid Hill Park, and Charm City Live at downtown’s War Memorial Plaza on Sept. 19. Music performers for these events have yet to be announced.

Recent AFRAM headliners include Busta Rhymes (2024), The Isley Brothers (2023) and Ne-Yo (2022).