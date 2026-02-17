Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are bringing their political “Land Of Hope And Dreams” tour back to the U.S. — and the grand finale is set to take place in D.C.

The 20-time Grammy-winning singer, 76, added one more leg to his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour, according to a press release provided to The Banner. The final 20 performances begin in Minneapolis on March 31 and conclude on May 27 at Nationals Park in D.C.

Beginning in Minneapolis, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents killed two protesters, and ending in the nation’s capital, Springsteen is making a statement. The artist has, in words and music, called out the Trump administration‘s aggressive detention and deportation program, and said he hopes the tour can serve as both a place of refuge and protest.

“We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming,” Springsteen said in a statement. “We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band last performed in D.C. in the spring of 2024, also at Nationals Park. That show was one of several originally set for 2023, but they were rescheduled while the singer recovered from peptic ulcer disease.

The “Land of Hope and Dreams” EP, full of protest songs, debuted last spring on opening night of the “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour in Manchester, England. And last month, Springsteen released the song “Streets of Minneapolis,” referring to ICE as “King Trump’s private army from the DHS” and promising to “remember the names of those who died on the streets of Minneapolis.”

Tickets are available beginning Saturday at noon.