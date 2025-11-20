A year after abruptly closing after being open only one month, Bark Social reopened this week in Columbia’s Merriweather District.

The dog-friendly bar is under new management and rebuilding its footprint with a grand reopening Thursday. Celebrations scheduled through the weekend include ice cream pup cups, complimentary charcuterie with wine purchases and a sketch-your-pet activity.

The venue features an off-leash dog park, beer garden and full bar, along with a coffee bar, café and retail space.

Former owners Jeff Kurtzman and Luke Silverman surprised dog owners around Maryland last year when they shuttered their five Bark Social bars. Its other locations were in Baltimore, Bethesda, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia.

Entrepreneur Brad Notaro bought the Bark Social locations in Baltimore and Howard County in July. The 32-year-old reopened the bar in Southeast Baltimore’s Brewers Hill in August and promised to open the Howard County space this fall.

Notaro, who has two goldendoodles of his own, said the business is a passion project.

“The dogs are the most important customers,” he said.

Bark Social Columbia will operate from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Humans don’t have to pay a cover charge to get in, but the dogs do. Pup passes are $12 for a day, $45 for a monthly membership and $385 for the annual membership. Dogs also must register up-to-date vaccinations to enter.

A few things have changed since the business briefly opened in 2024. Notaro said the food menu was upgraded.

He also plans to open a day camp for dogs — i.e., doggy day care — like at the Baltimore location, as well as a drop-off program for people attending a concert at Merriweather.

Columbia’s Bark Social opening has generated buzz among regulars at the Baltimore location, some of whom are Howard County residents, Notaro said.

“Some regulars in Baltimore were saying bye to staff in Baltimore because Columbia was opening,” he said.