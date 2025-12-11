Celebrity chef Spike Gjerde is opening a Spanish-style tapas bar in the basement of the former Mount Vernon Stable & Saloon.

Bar Dalí, set to launch sometime next year, is a collaboration with Ash hotels, which owns the property and the neighboring Hotel Ulysses. Gjerde will also oversee catering in the hotel’s event space upstairs from the bar.

The Mount Vernon Stable & Saloon, or “the Stable,” for short, was a much-loved eatery and slightly dive-y watering hole in the neighborhood until it shuttered permanently amid the pandemic. Ash took over the property in 2022.

According to a release, Gjerde plans to honor the “community spirit” of the former restaurant while bringing his trademark focus to local sourcing and “empathetic hospitality.”

The hotel is also home to eye-catching concepts The Coral Wig, a bar from restaurateur Lane Harlan, as well as Bloom’s and Ash Bar. The latter two were named among the best bars in America by Esquire magazine in 2023.

Bar Dalí will be the second globally inspired hotel project for Gjerde, who just opened La Jetée, styled after a French bistro, in the former Cindy Lou’s Fish House space in Harbor Point’s Canopy Hotel.

Gjerde also owns Woodberry Tavern and its attached event space in the Hampden area. This year, he stepped away from Artifact Coffee, which he cofounded in 2012 with his then-wife, Amy.