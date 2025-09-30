Buh-bye, Cindy Lou. Bonjour, Spike Gjerde.

One of the biggest names in Baltimore dining is taking over Cindy Lou’s Fish House, joining a growing lineup of buzzy eateries hoping to lure diners to Harbor Point.

Gjerde, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind Woodberry Tavern, plans to open La Jetée, “a lively Provençal bistro," this weekend, according to a release.

It is Gjerde’s first new project in several years, coming weeks after he announced he was ceding ownership of Hampden’s Artifact Coffee to ex-wife and former business partner Amy Gjerde.

But it’s not his first foray into up-and-coming Harbor Point, a development that sits between Harbor East and Fells Point.

In 2017, Gjerde teamed up with Beatty Development Group to launch the Sandlot, a seasonal beach bar along the water that has since closed. The site is now a 4.5-acre park.

“We’re excited to be working with Spike again here at Harbor Point,” Max Beatty, principal of Beatty Development Group, said in a statement praising Gjerde’s “energy, enthusiasm, and creativity.”

Cindy Lou’s Fish House opened in 2020, initially under the leadership of the now-defunct Foreman Wolf restaurant group. But Foreman Wolf walked away from the project in 2024.

Gjerde said in a statement that with La Jetée, he intends to “focus on the dishes, techniques, and flavors that have made the South of France a culinary reference point and destination for eons.” The restaurant shares its name with a pioneering French short film set in post-apocalyptic Paris.

On the menu, expect to see casual galettes and crepes for breakfast, with baguette sandwiches and salads for lunch. Dinner guests can feast on items such as shellfish towers, moules-frites and lamb shoulder served with ratatouille, all accompanied by classic French spirits and wines from Provence.

Matt Audette, who has worked for the hotel since 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile, will be the restaurant’s executive chef.

La Jetée will be owned by Gjerde’s newly-created Ecco Restaurant Group. The release called the eatery “the first of many ventures to come,” with other, future restaurants taking Woodberry Kitchen’s local approach to sourcing ingredients and applying it to global cuisines.

Gjerde’s new concept is far from the only new dining destination soon to arrive in Harbor Point.

David Zamudio, formerly of Alma Cocina Latina, is set to open Spanish-themed Josefina this fall, while Verde owner Ed Bosco is bringing Sartori to the neighborhood sometime this year. The area recently welcomed Ice Cream Jubilee, Chicken Lab, and, early last year, an offshoot of Attman’s Delicatessen.