Baltimore is losing a pie shop.

Pie Time, a farmers market stand and Patterson Park shop known for its sweet and savory pies as well as its lattes and other espresso drinks, is going out of business, according to an Instagram post.

“The food business is [as] hard, rewarding and wild as everyone says it is,” founder Max Reim wrote Thursday. “With business mistakes and a dollop of bad luck, here we are.”

Reim founded Pie Time in 2015 as a farmers market stand with a $5,000 investment and a pickup truck. In 2020, he added the brick-and-mortar shop at 3101 E. Baltimore St. The location had previously been a grocery store, and Reim went through a painstaking, two-year renovation to transform it, he told The Baltimore Sun that year. He used his mother’s pie crust recipe and favored seasonal ingredients from local farms.

Pie Time at 3101 E. Baltimore St. is going out of business. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

Reim could not be reached for comment, and his post did not elaborate on the circumstances of the closure.

In January 2024, the state of Maryland entered a $58,000 tax lien against the business.

Reim’s Instagram post thanked those who patronized his business. “I have told people for years: ‘We are SUPER lucky with our customer base—people are kind and supportive and we only get 1.25 County Karens a weekend maybe.’”

The shop will continue to serve coffee while Reim, who lives in an apartment above it, searches for a new tenant to take over. The business is owned by Greenmark Investments Inc., according to online property records.

Though he said he was heartbroken about the decision to close his small business, Reim shared that he was relieved to give up the stress that came with it. “The weight of payroll and everything a small business needs not being on my shoulders when I swing my legs out of bed will be different and maybe wonderful.”

Baltimoreans who want to get their pie fix still have a few other places to choose from. Dangerously Delicious remains open in Hampden, while B-More Pies and Sweets is serving customers in Canton.