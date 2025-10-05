Every fall, Crownsville transforms into Revel Grove, a sprawling medieval village where food, fun and festivities blend into one unforgettable day.

While the jousting knights, balancing acts and mischievous games draw the crowds, the real magic happens when you eat your way through the fair. Last year, I set out to cover some of the festival’s most iconic eats in my 2024 guide to eating at the Maryland Renaissance Festival, and this year I returned hungry for more.

Apple dumpling a la mode (and other sweet treats)

When the sugar craving strikes, the apple dumpling a la mode answers. Warm pastry holds spiced apples, and the scoop of melting ice cream on top seals the deal. Croissant sundaes offer a flakier twist, while cookies and milk bring comfort after the chaos of the midway — the main path through the festival. They’re the perfect pause before wandering over to Harvest Hollow, the October-only seasonal celebration.

Crab dip and all things from the sea

Crab dip. (Chris Franzoni)

Start with a taste of the Chesapeake. The crab dip arrives bubbling hot, rich with lump crabmeat, and ready to scoop with bread or crackers. Seafood stands here don’t stop at dip — other strong contenders are the steamed shrimp dusted with Old Bay, oysters and mussels served briny and fresh, and clams straight from the steamer.

The crab pretzel, a soft knot loaded with creamy dip, is an indulgence worth carrying over to Barely Balanced, the acrobatic comedy act that somehow mixes circus feats with slapstick. Or keep it classic with a crab cake while meandering toward the Royal Court to watch the King’s search for a new bride unfold.

Pork chops (and more) on a stake

Pork chop on a stake. (Chris Franzoni)

Few things feel more medieval than a pork chop on a stake — thick, smoky, and grilled over open flames. From there, the skewered lineup grows wild: steak with peppery edges, sausage with a satisfying snap, and even mac and cheese fried into golden triangles that somehow hold together while you wander. They’re meals you can balance on one hand while cheering through a joust or joining a round of axe throwing.

Speaking of fried … cheese

Fried cheese. (Chris Franzoni)

If mac and cheese on a stick is the novelty, fried cheese is the crowd favorite. Bite-sized cubes deliver a crisp shell with a molten middle, the kind of snack you eat one after another without realizing you’ve finished the basket. They’re ideal for nibbling as you weave through artisan stalls or wait for your turn at Drench the Wench, where the splash zone is as much fun as the taunting.

Shrimp dippers + fries

Shrimp dippers and fries. (Chris Franzoni)

Shrimp dippers turn seafood into finger food: breaded, fried and easy to dunk in sauce between shows. A generous side of fries rounds it out, making this one of the more filling options to grab before settling in for the Rowdy Bardlings’ bawdy musical comedy, or heading toward the jousting field for the next clash of lances.

The Potato Kingdom

Ribbon potatoes. (Chris Franzoni)

Potatoes here are an event of their own. Ribbon fries spiral dramatically into long, thin curls and fill a basket large enough to share. But you’ll also find curly fries, stuffed spuds piled with sour cream and cheddar, baked potatoes hot from the oven, sweet potato fries with a caramelized edge, and thick wedges that practically demand to be passed around. A basket in hand pairs just as well with jugglers in Cirque deLuxe as it does with cheering on friends trying their hand at the climbing wall.

Corn and pretzel dogs

Corn and pretzel dogs. (Chris Franzoni)

Sometimes it’s the simple things that hit hardest. Corn dogs, with their sweet cornmeal coating, and pretzel dogs, wrapped in chewy salted dough, are festival staples. Easy to carry and quick to eat, they keep kids fueled between carnival-style games and give adults a nostalgic bite while hurrying off to catch a scene from Macbeth.

Cheesecake and pies on a stick

Cheesecake on a stick. (Chris Franzoni)

Dessert gets theatrical here. Chocolate-covered cheesecake on a stick is rich enough to savor while watching Adam Crack’s whip show cracking through the air. White chocolate-dipped Key lime pie cuts through the heaviness with a citrus bite, while chocolate-covered peanut butter pie is the kind of decadent finale you’ll want in hand as the sun sets over Revel Grove.