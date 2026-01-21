The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2026 award program Wednesday morning.

Among them: a chef, a bar, a bakery and a bartender all from Baltimore.

Canton’s Café Dear Leon is a semifinalist in the category of outstanding bakery, while Marta chef and owner Matthew Oetting was recognized in the category of best chef in the mid-Atlantic region. Baltimore’s spirits scene wasn’t left out of the mix. Doug Atwell of Southpaw is a semifinalist in the outstanding professional in cocktail service category, and Remington’s Pink Flamingo was named in the best new bar category.

Reached by phone, Marta’s Oetting said he was shocked and elated by the news. He had no idea he’d been named a semifinalist for perhaps the biggest awards in food.

“I’ve been on a conference call since 9 a.m.,” he said, making progress on his upcoming Harbor Point restaurant, Marta al Mare, which was announced Tuesday.

Next on his list of things to do Wednesday: “I’m going to make a foie gras terrine. I’ve got a huge prep list to do.”

Pink Flamingo co-owner Brendan Dorr said he’d learned about the nod from a friend in the hospitality industry: “I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” He said the recognition, while unexpected, is validation of his work to reinvent a space that had been home to a beloved corner pub called The Dizz into a tropical-themed neighborhood bar.

Dorr said the four semifinalist nods from Baltimore amount to a national endorsement of Baltimore’s hospitality scene.

“I think it’s great that Baltimore is getting more recognition,” he said. “We always say, we shoot well above our weight. The city is full of culinary gems.”

Atwell, the bartender and owner of Fells Point’s Southpaw cocktail bar, could not be immediately reached. Dorr was happy to hear that Atwell, a close friend, was also named a semifinalist. “It is extremely well-deserved,” Dorr said. “He is doing the Lord’s work and keeping the line from behind the bar.”

Pink Flamingo, co-owned by Brendan Dorr, is a semifinalist in the best new bar category. (Christina Tkacik/The Baltimore Banner)

Café Dear Leon co-owner Charles Lee could not immediately be reached for comment. The Canton bakery opened in 2020, led by Lee and business partner Min Kim, who had been roommates while attending The Culinary Institute of America. The shop fuses French pastry techniques with Asian flavors and trends. Their crab dip bagel went viral last year and contributed to long lines outside the store. Lee and Kim also own a neighboring Italian restaurant called Love, Pomelo, and last fall they opened a second bakery, La Maison, in Remington.

The James Beard Awards are announced in phases, with nominees to be named this March 31. The winners will receive their awards at a ceremony in Chicago on June 15.

Previous semifinalists for the James Beard Awards include Ekiben owner Steve Chu, The Urban Oyster’s Jasmine Norton, and Carlos Raba of Clavel.

Only two Baltimore establishments have advanced to win an actual James Beard Award: Woodberry Kitchen’s Spike Gjerde took the top prize for best chef in the mid-Atlantic in 2015, and Harbor East’s Charleston restaurant won for its wine program last year.

This story may be updated.