Forward Brewing, a microbrewery and restaurant in Annapolis’ Eastport neighborhood, will get to keep most of its outdoor seating.

The establishment had been operating with about 90 outdoor seats for the last couple of years, but city rules formalized last year required its owners to apply to the Board of Appeals for a special exception.

At the end of a nearly three-hour meeting Tuesday night, the board voted unanimously to grant the Fourth Street brewery 77 outdoor seats from March through November.

Cam Bowdren, the restaurant’s operator and co-owner, said he was glad the business and the city reached a compromise.

Hundreds submitted written comments online, and 26 people gave public testimony before the Board of Appeals voted.

Of those 26 speakers, 24 favored allowing Forward Brewing to keep all its outdoor seating. One speaker seemed not in favor and one had mixed opinions, saying mostly that the city needed to do something about parking, which in residence-dense Eastport is often limited to small streets.

“It’s amazing that we have that support, and that our community came out and spoke,” Bowdren said.

Getting to this compromise was difficult for Forward Brewing. The brewery opened in 2020, just before the arrival of pandemic-induced public health restrictions.

Originally envisioned as a microbrewery with fewer than 30 seats inside, the owners quickly pivoted to outdoor dining and found remarkable success.

Since opening, Forward Brewing has developed strong roots in Eastport and Anne Arundel County.

It’s home to a run club, a cycle club and a weekly trivia game. It’s a gathering space for nearby residents and a frequent host of community events and fundraisers.

With its special exception approved, Forward Brewing joins Boatyard Bar & Grill in being allowed to offer outdoor dining for part of the year.

Forward Brewing initially applied for 89 outdoor seats on what was a driveway and small parking lot, and a city planner recommended cutting that to no more than 45. Bowdren submitted a revised proposal of 77 seats ahead of the meeting, seeking a compromise.

That’s also the number of outdoor seats granted to Boatyard.

With the special exception, Bowdren said he hopes to be able to start serving customers outdoors in March.