If you don’t know, now you know: the Don’t Know Tavern is set to close next month.

In an Instagram post, bar owner John Leonard alleged the Federal Hill watering hole is being forced to exit the building by its landlords, whom he accused of neglecting the property for years.

“From foundation to roof, they made it clear they would not invest a dollar in their own building,” Leonard wrote Thursday. He said that he had previously attempted to buy the building, only to be notified that a new tenant would be moving in in March, “forcing us from our forever home.”

The tavern first opened in 2007 at 1453 Light St. in the former home of Single Fin’s.

But the building’s owner, David Makarovich, said things had gone differently. In an email, Makarovich wrote that he had been notified by a lawyer for the tavern last year that the “tavern was in serious financial distress, was unable to pay rent and would be ceasing all operations.”

While the attorney, whom Makarovich did not name, had discussed the possibility of buying both the building and the business, those talks didn’t work out. And now, Makarovich said, the space has a new tenant, “who is very excited to take control of the space and to revitalize the tavern back into a clean and welcoming environment.”

On Instagram, Leonard further expressed hope that Don’t Know might be resurrected in the future, saying, “If the right space and situation present themselves, we would jump at the chance to keep this going.”

During the pandemic, Don’t Know had received a grant from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. Commenters on Instagram expressed hope that Portnoy could come to the rescue a second time. “Any chance another Hail Mary from @stoolpresidente could save things once again?" someone asked.

Leonard responded that he had already reached out, but had not gotten a response.

This article will be updated.