More burgers are on the way in Montgomery County.

Char’d, which started as a food truck operation, will open at the Pike and Rose shopping center in North Bethesda, the business announced on its Instagram page Sunday.

The post cited customer demand for a bricks-and-mortar location in Maryland but did not outline a timetable for opening. (Business owners did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Banner.) A post from a separate account that Char’d shared to its Instagram Stories indicated that the eatery would take over for BurgerFi. That shop, at 11881 Grand Park Ave., recently closed.

Dec. 15, 2025 - Char’d, a smashburger shop with food trucks in Maryland and Virginia, announced it will open its first Maryland storefront in North Bethesda. The eatery has one other permanent location at Tysons Galleria in McLean, Va. (Hau Chu/The Banner)

The first Char’d truck, which opened in April 2023, roams around Northern Virginia and a second truck that November rolled out at 8600 Zetts Ave. in Gaithersburg — and has popped up in other locales across Maryland.

In August 2024, Char’d opened its first traditional storefront in the third-floor food court at Tysons Galleria mall in McLean. The shop also announced in October that it will open a D.C. location in Northwest in “winter of 2026.”

Customers flock to Char’d for the smash burgers, which use halal ingredients. The Virginia outpost expanded the menu to include chicken, milkshakes and special collaborations such as za’atar fries with Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery. Char’d also began cooking its fries in duck fat in May, lending them a deeper flavor and follows a much-debated trend of restaurants spurning seed oils.

I visited Char’d in Tysons around lunchtime on Monday to give a sense of what new and longtime customers can expect. At this location, you order through one of two touchscreens to pick up your food.

The eatery has a straightforward menu of three burger options that you can get with a single patty or double (all range in price from $10.99-$15.99). “OG Char’d,” my choice, beefs up the burger with American cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce and Char’d sauce — a mayonnaise-based concoction turned tangy and orange with flecks of red pepper and paprika. I added an order of the fries, which come with ketchup, along with an extra helping of Char’d sauce for further investigation.

The other two burger are dubbed “Simple Char’d” with just patty and American cheese and “Hot Char’d,” which swaps the pickles and Char’d sauce of the OG with pickled jalapeños and a paler jalapeño sauce. The crispy chicken filets are advertised as gluten-free and also fried in duck fat. (Half of one digital menu board on this visit claimed: “We’ve made the heart-smart switch to duck fat. No seed oils, ever.”)

After a brief wait, my order arrived. The burger didn’t have a particularly impressive skirt of beef crust that develops on the griddle as a signature of the smashing technique. It sat in between a brioche-like-bun that was already showing signs of giving way to the toppings beneath my patties.

My visual skepticism was quelled on my first bite by the balance of salt and pepper and gooey American cheese — for my money, the only cheese that belongs on your burger — which accentuated the beef. But perhaps more impressive were the fries ($6.99). Each fry balanced a crisp exterior and enough starch within to cut the subtle richness of the duck fat.

If Char’d can maintain this consistency across its future locations, I’d welcome more across Montgomery County and beyond.