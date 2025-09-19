I was reared on 7-Eleven’s delicacies and explored the late night frontlines of Pennsylvania’s Convenience Store Wars during four years of college.

As a reporter, I once submitted a campaign trail expense report where the only meals came from Wawa, Sheetz and QuickChek stores.

Which is to say that I’m something of an aficionado when it comes to America’s highway sustenance industry.

For years, I heard stories of the fabled chain Buc-ee’s as they slowly — like their Texas brethren, armadillos —made their way northward. But it wasn’t until the first South Carolina store opened in 2022 that I got a chance to visit on the way to see family.

Virginia’s first Buc-ee’s opened at the end of June on the other route we take to visit S.C. family. I’ve been twice already.

It’s why my Banner colleagues suggested I should write a guide to the best Buc-ee’s snacks for you, the discerning traveler.

Some ground rules: Buc-ee’s has brisket, baked goods and a bunch of other freshly made options. They’re good and you should try them. But this list is for snacks you can break into in North Georgia when you’re still hours from your destination and the 7-year-old is whining that he’s hungry again.

Here are my top 5:

Glazed nuts

Honey Glazed Pecans. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

Whether it’s the cinnamon-glazed — sometimes they have them hot — or the pralines, Buc-ee’s candied pecans are great. They also have almond, cashew and peanut varieties.

Fudge

Assorted flavors of fudge. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

It’s not the best fudge I’ve ever had, but Buc-ee’s nails the ideal texture: thick, gooey, cloying. It comes in flavors ranging from traditional to whose-bad-idea-was-this? We liked the Tiger Butter (a mix of chocolate, white chocolate and peanut butter), the S’more and the Banana Pudding, but the Key Lime needed more tartness.

If you buy four pieces, you get two free. There’s also a sampler box for about $16 if you want to try more flavors.

A warning: the fudge line can get very long.

Beaver Nuggets

Beaver Nuggets. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

A Buc-ee’s classic, these are pieces of puffed corn coated in a brown sugar shellac. They’re sweet and salty and a crunchy shot of pure childhood.

Buc-ee’s Nug-ees

White Cheddar Habanero Buc-ee’s Nug-ees. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

The more savory member of the nugget family, these come in a variety of flavors and and combinations of sweet, spicy and salty. I’m partial to the Habanero Cheddar, which pack the right amount of heat for me.

Bohemian Garlic Beef Jerky

Bohemian Garlic Beef Jerky. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

Inevitably, you will find yourself standing in front of Buc-ee’s wall of jerky and will be overwhelmed by the options: Korean Barbecue, Hot and Spicy, Sweet and Spicy, Old Western Peppered, Hill Country Peppered — the list goes on.

But one stands out above the rest: Bohemian Garlic. It’s garlicky, but not overpowering, and my family found this jerky a little more tender than the other varieties.

There’s a reason it comes in a bag twice the size of the other flavors. Grab some. It’s time to get back on the road.