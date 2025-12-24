The Enoch Pratt Free Library set record-breaking numbers in the last year.
Representatives from the Pratt said the number of active library cards are up, and more books are being borrowed across the board, from hardcovers and paperbacks to e-books and audiobooks.
What exactly is the “City That Reads” reading? Pratt staff provided a list of the top 25 titles circulated within the last 12 months as of Nov. 21, excluding graphic novels.
- “James” by Percival Everett
- “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach
- “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden
- “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt
- “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore
- “The Women” by Kristin Hannah
- “Three Days in June” by Anne Tyler
- “Bob Books” by Bobby Lynn Maslen
- “Martyr!” by Kaveh Akbar
- “All Fours” by Miranda July
- “Sunrise on the Reaping” by Suzanne Collins
- “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry
- “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
- “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney
- “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
- “Funny Story” by Emily Henry
- “Tell me Everything” by Elizabeth Strout
- “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden
- “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden
- “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
- “The Housemaid is Watching” by Freida McFadden
- “Hot Mess” by Jeff Kinney
- “North Woods” by Daniel Mason
- “Beautiful Ugly” by Alice Feeney
- “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool that Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins
