The Enoch Pratt Free Library set record-breaking numbers in the last year.

Representatives from the Pratt said the number of active library cards are up, and more books are being borrowed across the board, from hardcovers and paperbacks to e-books and audiobooks.

What exactly is the “City That Reads” reading? Pratt staff provided a list of the top 25 titles circulated within the last 12 months as of Nov. 21, excluding graphic novels.