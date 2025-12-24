The Enoch Pratt Free Library set record-breaking numbers in the last year.

Representatives from the Pratt said the number of active library cards are up, and more books are being borrowed across the board, from hardcovers and paperbacks to e-books and audiobooks.

What exactly is the “City That Reads” reading? Pratt staff provided a list of the top 25 titles circulated within the last 12 months as of Nov. 21, excluding graphic novels.

  1. “James” by Percival Everett
  2. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach
  3. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden
  4. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt
  5. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore
  6. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah
  7. “Three Days in June” by Anne Tyler
  8. “Bob Books” by Bobby Lynn Maslen
  9. “Martyr!” by Kaveh Akbar
  10. “All Fours” by Miranda July
  11. “Sunrise on the Reaping” by Suzanne Collins
  12. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry
  13. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
  14. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney
  15. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
  16. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry
  17. “Tell me Everything” by Elizabeth Strout
  18. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden
  19. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden
  20. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
  21. “The Housemaid is Watching” by Freida McFadden
  22. “Hot Mess” by Jeff Kinney
  23. “North Woods” by Daniel Mason
  24. “Beautiful Ugly” by Alice Feeney
  25. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool that Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins