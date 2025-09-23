For many of the fish in the Baltimore harbor, the Day of Judgment is here — again.

Inner Harbor tourists gawked at the aftermath Tuesday: thousands of dead Atlantic menhaden floating on the surface.

The aquatic annihilation — and its lingering stench — is a reminder of the challenges facing the harbor and the broader Chesapeake Bay.

State regulators say no single pollution event caused this fish kill, but point instead to decomposing algae and other organic material — the result of widespread nutrient pollution that has depleted oxygen in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries for decades.

Close to 25,000 fish have died in the event, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment, whose inspectors evaluated the area Monday. The fish kill stretched all the way around the harbor, from Canton through the Inner Harbor to Locust Point, agency spokesman Jay Apperson said.

This week’s carnage comes about a month after a sudden dip in temperatures seems to have triggered two even bigger menhaden die-offs in the harbor. Unseasonably cool late August temperatures killed algae and sapped oxygen that bay denizens need to survive.

In the first of those events, MDE had tallied close to 61,000 dead fish, almost all of them menhaden, alongside around 400 dead crabs, while another event days later left around 121,000 fish dead.

That fish kill was among the largest in MDE’s records, which date back to 1984.

According to data provided by the agency last month, other substantial fish kills in the harbor include one over the July 4th weekend that claimed at least 8,000 fish, another in September of last year that killed about 24,000, and a 2012 incident that resulted in around 25,000 dead fish.

Sometimes called “the most important fish in the sea,” menhaden are tiny, silvery fish that swim near the bottom of the Chesapeake Bay’s food chain. They tend to travel in large schools. Though their population is rebounding today, it was much higher in the bay a few decades ago, when MDE records show one 1984 fish kill that claimed a million fish.

Fish pile up at the edge of the National Aquarium’s Harbor Wetland. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

Rather than a specific pollution incident, this kill likely was caused by nutrient pollution from urban stormwater, wastewater overflows and agricultural runoff, which feeds algae growth, consuming oxygen in the water and depriving other underwater life.