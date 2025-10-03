Baltimore just lost one of its most striking public artworks.

“Horse and Bridle,” a gigantic bronze sculpture by the late, renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero, had called the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore home since 2017, when the luxury hotel opened in Fells Point.

But the sculpture — which served as the centerpiece of the Pendry’s airy courtyard and provided a backdrop for social media posts — was removed Tuesday, following the recent sale of stakes in the hotel by Under Armour founder Kevin Plank and his brother, Scott Plank.

Hotel general manager Parag Athavale said he was unsure where the sculpture, which stands 8.5 feet tall and weighs more than 3,500 pounds, was headed next.

“Yes, it’s gone,” Athavale said. “It was Kevin Plank’s.”

A new “signature piece of art” will be installed at the Pendry in the coming months, Athavale later confirmed through a hotel spokesperson.

Under Armour spokesperson Matt Dornic said he just spoke with Kevin Plank, and confirmed that the Pendry had “several” pieces of art on loan from his personal collection, including the Botero.

“With the sale of the property, those are being removed,” Dornic wrote in an email.

Much of the art in the hotel was either part of Plank’s personal collection or was curated at Art Basel, an international fair showcasing modern art, according to news reports from 2017. Patrick Sutton, the hotel’s designer, said at the time that Plank hoped the bronze sculpture would become backdrop for romance and marriage proposals.

A Colombian national, Botero was regarded as one of the most recognized artists in recent history for his unmistakable style, which exaggerates and balloons. He was a painter first, studying art in Madrid and Florence, and produced his first bulbous, smooth sculpture in the 1970s.

His work has been showcased around the world since then, from the Champs-Élysées in Paris to Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. In an exhibit catalog, Botero said he looks “for a calmness of forms and a sensation of volume” both as a painter and sculptor, striving to be not necessarily “unrealistic,” just “unlikely.”

The artist died in 2023 at the age of 91.

On Friday, the Pendry’s courtyard was closed to the public due to a Porsche On Tour event, where registrants could test drive cars and buy branded merchandise.

The Banner’s Cody Boteler contributed to this article.