Hundreds of flights at the busiest airports in the U.S. are being scratched this weekend as airlines move forward with reducing air service due to the lingering government shutdown.

So far, the government-ordered slowdown across the airline industry that began Friday hasn’t caused any widespread disruptions.

But analysts warn that the upheaval will intensify and be felt far beyond air travel if the cancellations pick up and move closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Already there are concerns about the impact on cities and businesses that rely on tourism and the possibility of shipping interruptions that could delay getting holiday items on store shelves.

Here’s what to know about the flight reductions:

How many flights have been canceled?

The first day of the Federal Aviation Administration’s slowdown saw more than 1,000 flights canceled, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions.

Over 800 were off for Saturday — typically a slow travel day.

At Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, about 23 flights had been canceled and nearly 60 had been delayed on Saturday morning, according to FlightAware. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport had about 72 delays and 32 cancellations after it held inbound flights at their origins for a period of time on Saturday morning, FlightAware said. Dulles International Airport had 45 delays with 23 cancellations.

Not all the cancellations were due to the FAA order, and those numbers represent just a small portion of the overall flights nationwide, but they are certain to rise in the coming days if the slowdown continues.

The FAA said the reductions impacting all commercial airlines are starting at 4% of flights at 40 targeted airports and will be bumped up again on Tuesday before hitting 10% of flights on Friday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned this week that even more flight cuts might be needed if the government shutdown continues and more air traffic controllers are off the job.

Why are the flights being canceled?

Air traffic controllers have gone without paychecks for nearly a month as the shutdown continues, leading many to call in sick and add to already existing staffing shortages.

Most controllers are working mandatory overtime six days a week during the shutdown without pay, and some are taking second jobs to pay their bills, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association has said.

How are passengers being affected?

Most were relieved to find that airlines largely stayed on schedule Friday, and those whose flights were called off were able to quickly rebook. So far, international flights haven’t been interrupted.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty about what flights will be canceled next.

“I just don’t want to be stranded at the airport sleeping on a bench,” Michele Cuthbert, of Columbus, Ohio, said about an upcoming flight to Dallas.

Rental car companies reported a sharp increase in one-way reservations Friday, and some people are simply canceling flights altogether.

What could be the impacts beyond air travel?

First, there’s the potential for higher prices in stores, as nearly half of all U.S. air freight is shipped in the bellies of passenger aircraft.

Major flight disruptions could bring higher shipping costs that get passed on to consumers, said Patrick Penfield, professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University.

More losses will ripple through the economy if the slowdown continues — from tourism to manufacturing, said Greg Raiff, CEO of Elevate Aviation Group.

“This shutdown is going to impact everything from cargo aircraft to people getting to business meetings to tourists being able to travel,” he said. ”It’s going to hit the hotel taxes and city taxes. There’s a cascading effect that results from this thing.’’

Here’s what to know about the FAA’s order — and what you can do if your plans are disrupted:

Is my airport on the list?

There’s a good chance it is. The list spans more than two dozen states.

It includes the country’s busiest airport — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia — and the main airports in Boston, Denver, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco and Salt Lake City.

Multiple airports will be impacted in some metropolitan hubs, including New York, Houston, Chicago and Washington.

How long will this go on?

It’s hard to say. Even if the shutdown ends soon, the FAA has said it would not lift the flight restrictions until staffing at airport towers and regional air traffic centers makes it safe to do so.

“It’s going to take time to work through this,” said Michael Johnson, president of Ensemble Travel, an association of travel agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

That’s why, he said, it’s important to plan ahead — whether you’ve already booked flights or you’re just starting to make holiday travel plans.

Know before you go

Airlines say they will let their customers know if their flight is called off.

Still, it doesn’t hurt to check your airline’s app or a flight-tracking site for updates before you leave for the airport. It’s better to be stuck at home or in a hotel than stranded in a terminal.

My flight was canceled. Now what?

“Take a deep breath. Don’t panic,” Johnson said. “There are options available. They may not be ideal, and they may be inconvenient, but you have options.”

If you’re already at the airport, it’s time to get in line to speak to a customer service representative. While you’re waiting, you can call or go online to connect to the airline’s reservations staff. It can also help to reach out on the social platform X because airlines might respond quickly there.

Now might also be the time to consider if it makes sense to travel by train, car or bus instead.

Kyle Potter, executive editor of Thrifty Traveler, said the shutdown is different from when a single airline is having problems and travelers can just pick another carrier.

“The longer the shutdown drags on, it’s unlikely that there will be one airline running on time if the rest of the them are failing,” Potter said.

Can I get a refund or compensation?

The airlines will be required to issue full refunds, according to the FAA. However, they aren’t required to cover extra costs like meals or hotel stays — unless the delay or cancellation was within their control, according to the Department of Transportation.

You can also check the DOT website to see what your airline promises for refunds or other costs if your flight is disrupted.

Should I just stay home for the holidays?

Not necessarily. You might just need a little more planning and flexibility than usual.

A travel adviser can help take some stress off your plate, and travel insurance may give you an extra safety net.

Johnson also warned that flights could sell out fast once the shutdown ends.

“There will be a flurry of booking activity,” he said. “So try to get ahead of it and make sure that you’re protected.”

Booking an early flight can also help, says Tyler Hosford, security director at risk mitigation company International SOS. If it gets canceled, you still “have the whole day” to sort things out.

Other tips

Travel light. Limiting baggage to a carry-on means one less airport line to deal with, and if your plans change unexpectedly, you’ll already have everything with you.

Give yourself extra time at the airport, especially if you’re an anxious flyer or traveling with young children or anyone who needs extra help getting around.

And be nice. Airline agents are likely helping other frustrated travelers, too, and yelling won’t make them more willing to help. Remember, the cancellations aren’t their fault.

“An extra ounce of kindness to yourself and to others at this time of year, with all of the disruptions, will go a long way,” Johnson said.

Associated Press journalists Rio Yamat, Paul Wiseman, Josh Funk and Matt Sedensky along with Banner reporter Sara Ruberg contributed to this story.