Delays and cancellations have started to trickle into Baltimore and D.C. area airports on Friday after the FAA announced it would reduce flights in some of the nation’s busiest airports this week.

Forty airports — including Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport — were forced to reduce flights by 10% amid air traffic controller shortages by Nov. 14. The FAA plans to ramp up the cuts, starting at 4% of flights reduced on Friday and through this weekend.

Southwest Airlines, which handles a large share of flights in and out of BWI, said it reduced 4% of its flights across 34 airports. About 120 Southwest flights were canceled on Friday, the airline said in a press release. The airline said it also expects to cancel fewer than 100 flights on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Southwest wrote in an email on Thursday that, “while the vast majority of our Customers’ flights will not be disrupted,” all customers booked through Nov. 12 can change their flights at no cost or request refunds even if their flights are not impacted.

FlightAware, a website that tracks flight information, reported that 18 Southwest trips were canceled on Friday out of BWI. It also reported that two flights were canceled by United Airlines and another two by Envoy Air.

Reagan National had about 54 delays as of Friday morning and 21 flight cancellations, according to FlightAware, and both BWI and Dulles International each had over 20 delays and cancellations.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the flight reductions were a precautionary step to maintain safe airspace. Many controllers, who have not received paychecks during the longest shutdown of the federal government, are calling out of work or taking side jobs to make ends meet, Duffy said. Before the shutdown, there were already nationwide controller shortages that caused strain in the workforce.

Each airport warned travelers of the flight reductions and possible long security lines over the weekend. They recommended travelers arrive two hours before any domestic flight and three hours before international flights.