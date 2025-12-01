CHICAGO — Travelers at the end of the Thanksgiving holiday on Sunday were finding hundreds of flights delayed and canceled in Chicago following a winter storm in the Great Lakes region, while a wintry mix of rain and snow developed in the Northeast.

According to the tracking site FlightAware, there were about 260 flight delays at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as of 7 p.m. Sunday but just four cancellations.

In Wisconsin utility crews worked to restore power to thousands of people, and the airport in Des Moines, Iowa, reopened on the critical travel day after a Delta Connection flight landing from Detroit slid off an icy runway. No injuries were reported, and passengers were transported to the terminal by bus.

Hundreds of churches in western Michigan told worshippers to stay home or watch services online. Up to 12 inches of snow had fallen since Saturday in areas close to Lake Michigan.

On Saturday, 8.4 inches of snow fell at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, setting a record for the highest-single-calendar day snowfall in November at the airport, according to the National Weather Service. That broke the record of 8 inches on Nov. 6, 1951.

A steady stream of vehicles flowed into the snow-covered airport Sunday, and inside passengers gazed up at information boards dotted with delayed and canceled flights.

Almost 300 flights into and out of O’Hare had been canceled by late afternoon, while over 1,400 had been delayed, according to FlightAware. At one point, the Federal Aviation Administration said, departures to O’Hare were delayed on average by nearly an hour due to snow or ice; otherwise, departures were delayed an average of 15 minutes.

Planes were being deiced at airports across the country, including Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, according to the FAA.

By late Sunday afternoon, there were nearly 400 flights into and out of Detroit Metro Airport that were delayed and over 40 canceled, according to FlightAware.

In Wisconsin, We Energies reported more than 6,000 power outages, with more than half in Milwaukee and South Milwaukee. Mark Paladino said on Facebook that he was shoveling snow Sunday when his apartment complex lost power in Fredonia. Others said power lines were sagging under heavy, wet snow.

Elsewhere in Iowa, gusty winds were blowing snow back onto roads, extending hazardous travel conditions, the National Weather Service said.

“We did have areas of Iowa and Illinois that saw over one foot of snow,” including 15 inches in Fort Dodge, Iowa, meteorologist Andrew Orrison said.

He said snow in the Great Lakes region was tapering off, but a new storm was heading to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with up to a foot of snow by Tuesday.

“It’s going to be the first snowfall of the season for many of these areas, and it’s going to be rather significant,” Orrison said. “The good news is that it does not look like the major cities at this point are going to be looking at any significant snowfall.”

Stengle contributed to this report from Dallas.