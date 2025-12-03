Baltimore is getting a new ride.

Silicon Valley-based Waymo, which has made its self-driving taxis a staple in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, announced Wednesday that it is expanding to more than a dozen U.S. metro areas, including Charm City.

Waymo vehicles will first hit Baltimore’s streets later this week, but won’t operate autonomously or be available for public rides quite yet. The company is using the same phased approach it has relied on in other cities, said spokesperson Ethan Teicher, which has generally started with passenger-free rides so the cars can map out the city.

All taxis will have a driver as the company begins operations here, and will transition to fully autonomous in phases over time.

“Maryland has a long, proud tradition of embracing innovation and driving discovery,” said Gov. Wes Moore via Waymo’s emailed news release. “This new partnership with Waymo marks the next chapter in that story — and it’s going to help spur growth, make our roads safer, and get more Marylanders from where they live to where opportunity lies.”

Much like Uber, Lyft or Empower, residents can hail a ride through Waymo’s proprietary mobile app. To start, a small fleet of vehicles will be available for rides in Baltimore’s downtown core, said Teicher, and the operation will expand over time.

Waymo vehicles have driven more than 100 million miles across the country for hundreds of thousands of weekly trips, all fully autonomously, Teicher said.

This article will be updated