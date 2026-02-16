Get those 311 requests ready, Baltimore, because more potholes — yes, even more potholes — could be forming.

Maintenance crews are working day and night to clear massive chunks of ice and lingering “snowcrete” around the city after a winter storm three weeks ago and brutal cold wreaked havoc on Baltimore’s roads. But forecasts for warmer weather pose a different challenge for street conditions, meaning the winter storm some dubbed Fern will have an impact on the region well after its last freeze.

That, for Baltimore’s drivers, means it’s time to be extra vigilant on already dicey roadways.

The freeze-thaw cycle of winter weather is asphalt’s worst enemy. Water that’s found its way into the crevices in pavement can freeze and expand, exacerbating cracks and weakening the surrounding mix of stone and binder. The cycle repeats as temperatures fluctuate, causing more stress each time.

Then, like a river to rock over time, a steady stream of traffic dislodges a chunk. A baby pothole is born.

“Winter weather usually does not create new problems overnight, but it accelerates existing pavement distress, making it more visible,” said Brett Williams, senior director of engineering and technical services for the National Asphalt Pavement Association, in an email.

It also, he said, highlights the importance of investment in maintenance.

Pothole repair in Baltimore is the sole responsibility of the city’s Department of Transportation, which has seen an increase in related requests since the winter storm, according to department spokesperson Kathy Dominick.

The department fixed more than 134,000 potholes last year, Dominick said, an average of more than 360 every week.

An increased risk of potholes means drivers should slow down, increase the following distance behind other cars and avoid driving through puddles — often “potholes in disguise,” said Ragina Ali, spokesperson for AAA.

Potholes cause billions of dollars in damage to cars across the country every year, Ali said, with an average price tag of about $600 per repair. In Baltimore, drivers can get compensation for damages caused by a pothole that the city neglected to fix in a timely manner by filing a claim with the law department.

Pothole repair in Baltimore is the sole responsibility of the city's Department of Transportation. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

The Banner contacted about a dozen tire and auto shops for this story, but none has reported an increase in repair calls above what’s normal.

One shop owner highlighted that road conditions were rough long before the winter storm, calling Baltimore a great source of business. He asked not to be named because he loves the city and doesn’t want to badmouth it.

AAA has assisted more than 72,000 members in Maryland this year, including for roughly 8,600 tire-related issues. Ali suggests drivers check their tires are inflated properly and have ample tread, because worn ones are at higher risk of a blowout. It’s also worth inspecting a car’s spare tire, she said.

“The public is our best eyes and ears. We really want them to report these things as soon as possible,” said Charlie Gischlar, spokesperson for the State Highway Administration, which handles repairs for interstates and nontolled, numbered routes (U.S. 29 or MD 100, for example) outside Baltimore.

See a mini Grand Canyon on Interstate 695? Fill out this service request form. Not sure if the road you’re on is state-maintained? Check this map. Smaller roads are the domain of local transportation departments, and tolled facilities like the Fort McHenry Tunnel fall under the Maryland Transportation Authority.

SHA crews have patched roughly 7,000 square yards of pavement since July, Gischlar said.

In Baltimore, the city transportation department typically dispatches crews within 48 hours after residents submit a 311 request for a pothole.

So don’t just avoid it; report it.

Banner reporters Bria Overs and Giacomo Bologna contributed to this article.