If you’re heading to the Inner Harbor to watch the fireworks on Wednesday, plan for traffic restrictions in Baltimore starting at 4 p.m.

Drivers can expect roads around the Inner Harbor to be closed, as well as limited parking. If you’re looking to avoid some of the crowds at the harbor, the fireworks will be visible from Canton, Federal Hill, Fells Point, Harbor East and Locust Point.

Most commercial vehicles will be prohibited in the downtown area on Wednesday evening, with the exception of cabs, buses and other mass transit vehicles. Baltimore’s Department of Transportation said traffic rules will be “strictly enforced” on New Year’s Eve.

The city encouraged visitors to use public transit to get to the celebration at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. The Charm City Circulator will operate on Wednesday until 8 p.m., but it will not run on Thursday.

Here’s what else you need to know:

The following streets will be closed from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday:

Pratt Street will be closed at Charles Street: Pratt Street traffic will be detoured north onto Charles Street to continue east on Baltimore Street.

Lombard Street will be closed at President Street: Lombard Street traffic will be detoured north onto President Street to continue west on Fayette Street.

Light Street will be closed at Lee Street: Light Street and Key Highway traffic will be detoured west onto Lee Street to continue north on Charles Street.

Southbound Light Street will be closed at Lombard Street: Southbound Light Street traffic will be detoured west onto Lombard Street to continue south on Sharp Street.

Eastbound Conway Street closed at I-395: Northbound I-395 traffic at Conway Street will be detoured north onto Howard Street. No access will be allowed onto eastbound Conway Street.

The following parking restrictions will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 3 a.m. on Thursday:

East side of Light Street from Lee to East Conway streets

Gay Street from East Pratt to East Fayette streets

Calvert Street from East Pratt to East Fayette streets

Baltimore Street from South Charles to South Gay streets

South side of Key Highway from Light to William streets

West side of Charles Street from Pratt to Fayette streets

The following streets will be affected by temporary commercial vehicle restrictions starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday until 3 a.m. on Thursday: