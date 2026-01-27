Improving road conditions will allow the Maryland Transit Administration to restore some suspended bus routes Tuesday, the agency announced.

All CityLink and LocalLink routes will operate Tuesday, as will Express Bus 163 with service to Tradepoint Atlantic. All other express routes remain suspended until further notice. Routes may continue to operate with detours depending on roadway accessibility.

“We will continue to monitor conditions and adjust service as conditions improve. Employee availability may also impact service levels,” the agency said in a news release. They also remind riders to dress extra warm as temperatures drop throughout the week and allow extra time to get to their destinations.

Riders can always track the location of their bus using the mobile Transit app.

In another transit measure, the Maryland Transit Administration announced that MARC trains will operate Sunday service on the Penn Line on Tuesday. The agency said trains will originate or terminate at Penn Station, with no service to the Martin Airport station. Service on the Camden and Brunswick lines remains suspended.

Riders are encouraged to check for service alerts at: www.mta.maryland.gov/service-alerts