Finding parking in downtown Annapolis is hard enough most days. The holidays — forget about it.

But the city is offering parkers a small boon that could help boost business.

Drivers will be able to get up to two hours of free parking during the holiday season, stretching from Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Day.

The Mills-Hillman Garage (formerly the Noah Hillman Garage) will offer one hour of free parking, and metered spots will give two hours of free parking, city officials announced Tuesday.

The city announced other parking news Tuesday, sharing policy changes that went into effect Oct. 31:

The fine for a garage ticket violations has decreased from $50 to $33.50.

Annapolis residents can continue to use a promotional code in the Premium Parking app for two hours of free parking at city-owned garages — those codes have been shortened in order to make things easier.

Parking rates at the Mills-Hillman garage will not increase during 2026.

And the dining space and parklets behind Market Space will continue through 2026, meaning that area will not open up to parking.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley thanked Premium Parking and others for engaging in good faith in order to “provide reasonable accommodations for residents.”