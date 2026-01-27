A company contracted by Spirit Airlines at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was issued five citations by the state of Maryland for health and safety violations, including not having a heat illness prevention plan.

Maryland has required heat safety plans for workplaces since late 2024.

The citations, issued Dec. 5, did not come with fines for AGI Ground, a company that provides baggage handling, cabin cleaning and more for the discount carrier at BWI. One of the cases is listed as open.

AGI employees rallied at the airport in September, alleging the company did not provide drinking water or rest breaks during periods of high heat. SEIU Local 32BJ, a union that is working with, but not formally representing, the AGI employees, alleged in November that the company illegally laid off “at least” 38 people.

Jamie Contreras, executive vice president of the union local, called the citation a “vindication” for the workers.

“As these workers have stood up to demand safety on their jobs, the company has responded with intimidation and as a result, multiple unfair labor practices have been filed,” Contreras said in an email. “We are simply helping these workers achieve the safe conditions they need and deserve. We are demanding that AGI protects workers over profit.”

Neither AGI nor Spirit Airlines immediately responded to a request for comment.

In a statement in September, AGI spokesperson Sarah Andrews said that “any suggestion” the company doesn’t take worker safety seriously is untrue.

“We are proud of our record as an employer and have established several ways employees can report safety and other concerns,” she wrote.

According to a memo from Maryland Occupational Safety and Health that was obtained by The Banner, the AGI work site was inspected on Sept. 25, 2025, a week after the employee rally and after employees had filed complaints.

The memo says a citation for the lack of a written heat-related illness plan was “corrected during the inspection” but does not detail how. It says that AGI was reminded of Maryland’s requirements for high-heat safety, including training for all employees.

A citation was not issued related to personal protective equipment, but AGI was “advised to reinforce communication” about the availability of PPE for cleaning airplane bathrooms.

Two vehicles — one without a functioning horn and one without a functioning horn or backup alarm — were also identified during the inspection and citations were issued, according to the memo and online records.