Baltimore not weird enough for you? Then pack your bags: Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will have another daily cross-country flight next spring, this one to Portland, Oregon.

On May 13, airport officials announced Friday, Alaska Airlines will begin daily nonstop service between BWI and the city made famous by the TV show Portlandia and now ICE-protesting, inflatable green frogs.

The Seattle-based carrier currently offers nonstop service between BWI and its home city, and connections to other West Coast destinations such as San Francisco and Los Angeles from there.

The new service, still about seven months away, might not get you to the “The City that Works” in time to see the ongoing deployment of National Guard troops, but given Portland’s track record for protest, you still might be able to catch the frogs in action.

The number of travelers coming and going through BWI has recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic brought air travel to a standstill, setting records for both domestic and international travel the past two years. But arrivals this year are trending down roughly 9% from 2024, according to travel site Locals Insider.

Though some flights were impacted by the recent Nor’easter storm, BWI has avoided the disruptions that have come for other airports nationwide due to the ongoing government shutdown — air traffic controllers and TSA agents are federal employees, and currently working without pay.

“We acknowledge and thank our federal partners who, despite the government shutdown, report to work here at BWI Marshall Airport on behalf of our customers and to ensure safe and secure aviation. We continue to work closely with these dedicated, talented federal colleagues,” wrote airport spokesperson Jonathan Dean in an emailed statement last week.

BWI officials also recently stepped into one of the latest Trump administration controversies, confirming the airport will not show a new video featuring U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem that blames the government shutdown on Democrats.