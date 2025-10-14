Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is not displaying a new video featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, joining a list of other airports nationwide not showing the statement that has sparked a debate over political speech by federal employees.

In the short video being shown on airport screens across the country, Noem, who oversees the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, blames Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

Noem’s full statement in the video is as follows:

“Hi, I’m Kristi Noem, the United States secretary of Homeland Security. It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe. However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government and because of this many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay. We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact your travel, and our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”

Several airports around the country, including in Philadelphia, Buffalo and Charlotte, have declined to show the video, according to news reports, with some citing it as a potential violation of the Hatch Act.

BWI’s legal team is currently evaluating the video, said Shannetta Griffin, director and CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration, which runs the airport.

“The Hatch Act is a big one for all airports. And so we’re just really still in that evaluation process. Once we get something of determination, then we’ll make a decision on whether or not we’re posting or not,” Griffin told a Banner editor Tuesday at Impact Maryland, an event hosted by the publication, where she sat on a panel titled Business Leaders Navigate New Challenges.

Shannetta Griffin, director and CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration, said she hopes to have a final determination for BWI in the coming days. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

Passed in 1939, the Hatch Act limits some political activities of federal employees “to ensure that federal programs are administered in a nonpartisan fashion, to protect federal employees from political coercion in the workplace, and to ensure that federal employees are advanced based on merit and not based on political affiliation,” according to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel. It also applies to some state and local government employees who work with federally funded programs.

Griffin said she hopes to have a final determination for BWI in the coming days.

She said that “safety and security” at BWI is keeping her up at night due to the federal shutdown. About 800 federal employees work at the airport, she said, but are not being paid.

In an email, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote a statement that largely mirrored Noem’s video message when asked for additional comment.

“It’s unfortunate our workforce has been put in this position due to political gamesmanship. Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government,” McLaughlin wrote.

A representative from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which runs both Washington Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, referred questions about the video to the TSA, which has not responded to a request for comment.

But fret not, traveler who needs a little partisan politics along with their airport experience — the AMERICA! store located just inside BWI security has plenty of clothing and memorabilia to choose from.

Banner editor T.J. Ortenzi and reporter Hayes Gardner contributed to this story.