New routes are coming to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for those already dreaming about sunny destinations as summer wraps up.

Southwest Airlines, which has a regional hub at BWI, is adding another Caribbean destination. Nonstop service to St. Maarten will start in April 2026.

It’s the airline’s first new international destination since 2021, according to a news release. Flights will be available out of BWI on Saturdays and Sundays.

Earlier this summer, the airline announced two new routes from Baltimore, including to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, starting in February 2026. The airline already offers nonstop trips from BWI to several Caribbean getaways such as Aruba, Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

There will also be direct Southwest flights to Knoxville, Tennessee, starting in March 2026.

Budget airline Frontier is adding four new routes at BWI, including weekly trips to Cancun, Mexico, on fares as low as $89 starting this November.

Read More Flying through 75 years: BWI Airport by the numbers Jun 24, 2025

There will also be new flights to Houston, New Orleans and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting this winter.

These routes are the latest to be announced this year for the airport, which this year celebrated its 75th anniversary. BermudAir and budget airline Spirit both recently unveiled new flights through BWI. The airport is among the busiest in the region and saw more than 26 million passengers in 2023.