Chaos ensued briefly for travelers Wednesday evening as parts of Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport were evacuated.

Representatives of BWI said on social media a portion of Concourse A at the airport was cleared for an investigation by the Maryland Transportation Authority around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

No threat was found, officials said, so regular operations resumed around 6:30 p.m.

Jonathan Dean, a spokesperson for BWI, said no flights were canceled because of the evacuation.

Though no threat was found, several travelers took to social media to express their confusion and share footage of them being funneled through the airport.

Heather Mongilio of Ellicott City was supposed to board her flight heading to Orlando, Florida, when airport personnel forced passengers to evacuate with no explanation.

Mongilio, 32, told The Banner she and other travelers were sent to the airport’s food court. After things were clear, Mongilio said, they had to go through security again.

Just before 7 p.m., Mongilio was boarding a plane that was meant to be airborne by 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. Her flight took off by 7:30 p.m.

“A delay is a bummer, but I will always take safety over getting someplace on time,” Mongilio said.

She said she is excited to be headed to a much warmer place this time of year and to experience Disney World’s winter events with her family. Mongilio, who works as a news reporter for USNI News, said she hopes BWI soon shares more information about what happened Wednesday night.

