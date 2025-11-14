Marylanders with travel plans for Thanksgiving may have lucked out — especially if those plans involve air travel.

Airline flight schedules at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are expected to “normalize” soon — “well in advance” of the holiday, said Jonathan Dean, a spokesperson for the airport.

“We expect that airline ticketing and the TSA [Transportation Security Administration] security checkpoints will move quickly and efficiently,” Dean wrote in an email Thursday. Flights were canceled at major airports across the country during the federal government shutdown.

Although the Federal Aviation Administration has kept some flight cuts in place, despite the federal government reopening after Wednesday’s vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, Dean said those should be resolved “in the near-term.”

There were 31 canceled flights at BWI on Thursday, 24 on Wednesday and 27 on Tuesday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Of those, most have been from Southwest Airlines, the biggest carrier at BWI.

“As you may know, the FAA still has flight restrictions in place for now. We are encouraged by the signs of stability in the air traffic system and we remain in close contact with the FAA as the agency does its work,” the airline said in a statement. “Southwest is focused today on delivering a smooth and efficient travel experience for our Customers. We look forward to taking them where they want to go.”

Forty airports — including BWI, Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport — were forced to reduce flights by 10% by Nov. 14 amid air traffic controller shortages. The move sent airlines scrambling to configure their reduction plans as a major holiday travel season approached, heightening uncertainty for passengers.

Although air traffic controllers have faced long-term shortages, the government shutdown put increased pressure on the workforce. Many controllers worked without pay and were increasingly calling out of work.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who called Thanksgiving the “Super Bowl” for air traffic controllers, previously said flight reductions imposed during the government shutdown would depend on controller staffing, not just on the government reopening.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday saw some of the highest callouts of air traffic controllers amid the shutdown, FAA Chief Operating Officer Frank McIntosh said this week.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a March news conference at the Department of Transportation in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Duffy had said that fewer older air traffic controllers than anticipated were taking the department up on bonuses to stay on the job past when they could retire.

Students at the air traffic control academy have continued to receive stipends, he said, but were expressing concern about whether they’d get paid once on the job.

Duffy said Tuesday that controllers would receive 70% of their back pay within 48 hours of the shutdown ending and the remainder about a week later, with the hope that it would stabilize the staffing issues in short order.

“It’s important to get them paid very quickly,” Duffy said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic is releasing its statewide forecast next week, said spokesperson Ragina Ali, so specific numbers related to road travel were not available Thursday.

But, Ali said, “We do recognize that concerns over flight cancellations and ongoing issues could impact holiday travel and could result in some air travelers opting to take road trips or other transportation modes.”

A spokesperson for Amtrak said it has seen more travelers choosing rail — “a trend that began before the government shutdown and any flight cancellations.”

“With strong Thanksgiving demand already picking up, we encourage customers to book early to ensure the best availability,” W. Kyle Anderson, the Amtrak spokesperson, said in an email.

Whether you’re traveling by air, rail or road, expect busy and crowded conditions around Thanksgiving. And remember: Just because you can take your leftovers through airport security doesn’t mean you should.

Daniel Zawodny contributed to this report.