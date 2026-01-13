Nonstop flights to seven new destinations are slated to take off Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport throughout 2026, landing at destinations from the West Coast to the Caribbean.

BWI announced on Tuesday that it would add a new direct flight through Frontier Airlines, another through Alaska Airlines and five others through Southwest Airlines.

Starting in February, travelers from BWI will be able to land in St. Thomas and New Orleans. Spring breakers can take off in March, April and May to Knoxville, St. Maarten or Portland, Oregon. In June, trips to Pensacola and Oklahoma City will open up.

BWI also announced in December it would open its doors to AnguillAir, a subsidiary of BermudAir that would take passengers directly to the island of Anguilla.

The airport’s $500 million makeover, unveiled in January, has allowed BWI to add more flights and expand its capacity to serve more passengers. The three-year project linked Concourses A and B, created more space at gates and updated the airport’s baggage handling system.