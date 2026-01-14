The Light Rail will not be in service at most Baltimore City stops this weekend, the Maryland Transit Administration said Wednesday, due to nearby Amtrak construction.

From Friday to Sunday, shuttle buses will replace service between stations from the Falls Road stop just north of the Baltimore City/Baltimore County line to Camden Yards. Trains will continue to operate between Falls Road and the northern terminus at Hunt Valley, as well as between Camden Yards and the southernmost stops at BWI Airport and Cromwell Station in Glen Burnie.

Due to Amtrak work on the Frederick Douglass Tunnel, all Light Rail stops between Falls Road and Camden Station will be CLOSED from Friday, January 16, Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18. Shuttle Bus service will be avai...https://t.co/dOMk8XXCkO — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 14, 2026

The national passenger railroad Amtrak is in the midst of relocating utilities and other construction work to prepare for boring the future Frederick Douglass Tunnel underneath West Baltimore. The multibillion-dollar project will replace the current B&P Tunnel, which carries trains between just north of the West Baltimore MARC station and just east of Penn Station.

Amtrak trains and the Light Rail operate on different tracks, but the MTA’s Light Rail maintenance facility next to Interstate 83 by Druid Lake abuts the alignment for the Frederick Douglass Tunnel.

Crews need the service pause to conduct geotechnical investigations — analyzing how sturdy the soil and ground rock are — underneath the tracks entering the MTA facility, according to Amtrak spokesperson W. Kyle Anderson. It’s a “standard part of the process,” Anderson said, to determine if the ground needs stabilizing before tunnel boring begins and to confirm construction designs.

The Light Rail stops will reopen on Monday. Riders can use the mobile Transit app to check for alternative routes, and can expect regular service to resume for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.