A man between 30 and 40 years old died from a cold-related illness in Frederick County, marking the first such death in Maryland this season, state health officials reported Friday.

Dozens of people die from cold-related illnesses every year in Maryland. Last cold season, at least 55 people died from related illnesses, according to a March report from the Maryland Department of Health, with the first death occurring at the end of November. In the 2023-2024 winter season, there were 70 cold-related deaths.

Since Nov. 9, there have been 67 emergency room and urgent care visits for cold-related illnesses, according to a health department report. Many of those emergencies have occurred in central Maryland, and most happened on Nov. 10 and 11, which is when the state experienced its first snowfall and major dip in daytime temperatures this winter.

In cold weather, people are at increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite, plus exercising in cold weather, including shoveling snow, can cause cardiac health issues, including heart attacks. People above the age of 45 make up a large portion of those who died from cold-related illnesses last winter.

“Marylanders should limit their time outside and wear several layers of lightweight, insulated clothing to avoid exposure to cold weather,” advised a press release from the state’s health department. “Be sure to insulate your toes, fingers, ears, cheeks, and the tip of your nose.”

Warming centers and overnight shelters are available for Marylanders in need. Local health departments can point residents to the nearest shelters, or Marylanders can call 2-1-1.

In Baltimore, where most of the cold-related deaths occurred last winter, warming centers and overnight shelters are active during freezing temperatures and Code Blue emergencies.