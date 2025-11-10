A woman at the wheel of a Cadillac XT4 lost control of the SUV and died Sunday on the Old Columbia Pike in Fairland, Montgomery County Police said.

The car overturned. Police have not yet released her name.

The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. near Old Columbia Pike and Musgrove Road. Officers responded to the scene after a report of single-vehicle collision.

They found the woman and a passenger inside the overturned vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The passenger, a man, was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

The “Cadillac was traveling south on Old Columbia Pike when, for reasons currently under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle at the intersection,” police said.

More information is expected to be released later.