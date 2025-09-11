The Naval Academy is on lockdown Thursday evening as authorities respond to threats against the base, according to a social media post by Naval Support Activity Annapolis.

The agency, which provides support services to the naval base, is working with local law enforcement to look into the threats and called the incident a developing situation.

The base is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” the post said as of 5:41 p.m.

Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo said their medevac aircraft is currently assisting at the naval base.

According to the Associated Press, police were near Bancroft Hall, which houses midshipmen in its more than 1,600 dorm rooms. It is considered the biggest single college dormitory in the world, according to the school’s website.

Gate 1 at the Naval Academy’s main entrance was closed and protected by armed Navy security officers. A few parents waited nearby, hoping for word from their midshipman.

News helicopters circled the Naval Academy grounds. Over one low point in the wall surrounding the academy, groups of midshipmen could be seen moving between buildings.

One parent said they had heard from their midshipman, who was out on a boat when the lockdown took place. He and his crewmates reported into a nearby cove and were told to wait for an all clear.

As the lockdown continued, delivery drivers arrived at the routine pickup spot once every few minutes with pizza, subs, and other takeout food not available on campus.

Just before 8 p.m., nearly a dozen police and emergency vehicles began leaving through the main gate.

Food deliveries dropped off outside the Naval Academy main gate, where midshipmen were on lockdown Thursday evening. (Rick Hutzell/The Banner)

But just two blocks away, there was no sign in the downtown restaurant and bar district around City Dock that anything unusual was happening.

The threat comes the day after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a Utah college campus.

Earlier on Thursday presiding officers of Maryland’s General Assembly received bomb threats involving their homes. House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A Jones, who lives in Baltimore County, and Senate President Bill Ferguson, who lives in Baltimore City, said that police responded to the threats.

Jones wrote in a social media post that the threat was “non-credible.” In both cases the representatives reported being safe and condemned political violence.

This article will be updated.