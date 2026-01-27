Montgomery County’s shelters served dozens more unhoused people during the snowstorm than they can usually serve.

The county can usually welcome 554 people in the 10 shelters it oversees. On Sunday it served 625.

“Everyone worked very hard last week to get food, blankets, cots, mats, everything needed to get us through the weekend and maybe all the way through February, as we expect temperatures to remain low,” said Diana Pina, Montgomery County’s deputy chair of Services to End and Prevent Homelessness.

Outreach teams worked before the snowstorm to find people experiencing homelessness and convince them to go to a county shelter, she said.

In addition, three family shelters served a total of 27 families, and the county secured 84 hotel rooms for others who needed to get out of the cold.

Cold weather continues

The National Weather Service issued a cold weather advisory for the county from 7 p.m. Monday until 11 a.m. Tuesday, after forecasts showed windchills could drop the feels-like temperature to as low as -8 degrees.

Montgomery County on Sunday saw six inches to a foot of snow and sleet. Clarksburg saw nearly a foot, 11.8 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Colesville and Silver Spring recorded 6.3 and 6.5 inches, respectively. Sleet fell throughout the day Sunday, complicating snow cleanup for the county and municipalities.

Few power outages

Despite the severe weather, very few people lost power in the county. Utility companies BGE and Pepco each reported fewer than five outages in Montgomery County as of Monday afternoon.

Neighborhood plowing begins

Crews have moved on from plowing primary roads to neighborhood roads, according to the county’s Department of Transportation. A first pass of neighborhood roads is expected to be completed by Tuesday afternoon. The county said neighborhood streets may be “passable,” but residents should not expect to see bare pavement.

Plows may be pulled back from neighborhood streets to maintain primary streets, officials said. Crews are also hauling snow away from downtown areas in Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton.

Residents are still being asked to stay off the roads unless driving is essential.

Storm budget impact

County officials Monday said they budgeted $6.9 million for the snowstorm, far less than their estimate last week: $10 million. The County Council will appropriate more if they need to in the spring.

Closed on Tuesday

Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday. The school system will announce at 4 p.m. that day whether schools will stay closed on Wednesday.

Rockville’s city offices and facilities will remain closed as well. Takoma Park offices and facilities, including its library, recreation center and community center, will also be closed.

Montgomery Parks announced all of its facilities will remain closed on Tuesday, including ice rinks, historic sites, nature centers, tennis courts and gardens.

Gaithersburg officials said recycling will take place on Tuesday as scheduled.